Area coaches favor plan for new football alignment

Petaluma High School football coaches unanimously favor a proposal to form a football-only league that would be broken into tiers based on power rankings. The new alignment would include schools from both North Bay League divisions, Marin County Athletic League and Vine Valley Athletic League.

As Press Democrat reporter Gus Morris reported, representatives from those leagues voted 17-10 last week in favor of the plan.

Official representatives from Casa Grande and St. Vincent voted against the plan initially proposed by Marin Catholic Football Coach Mazi Moayed.

“Something needs to happen.” said Petaluma High Coach Rick Krist whose school voted for the plan. “I think it would be best for the smaller schools. We probably should have done it when we formed the VVAL.”

“I wish we were going to be doing this right now,” said Casa Grande Coach John Antonio, “It is much better for the small schools. It gives them an opportunity to have some success and build their programs back up.”

“I think it is a good idea,” agreed St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog. “I think it is a good thing for the overall equity of completion.”

The basic plan would create tiers based on still-to-be determined power rankings with teams able to slide up and down depending on the previous season’s results.

A similar system is in use in the North Bay League with teams in all sports divided between the higher tier Oak Division and less competitive Redwood Division.

Antonio’s Gauchos, the co-champions, along with Vintage, of the VVAL, might be expected to be included in the top tier. He said a new alignment would be especially beneficial to smaller schools now drubbed by schools with bigger enrollment in their own leagues.

“It takes more than 20 players to compete with teams like Vintage and American Canyon,” he pointed out. “This would be a confidence builder for schools trying to build their programs. I like the idea that it would change. It gives you something to work for.”

He said the plan would also be good for the teams in the top tier. “The competitive side of me says it would give the best schools a chance for top level competition. “It would give the top tier schools tough completion every week.”

Although Antonio is strongly in favor of the plan, he acknowledged there could be some tradeoffs. One is that there could be fewer teams in the North Coast Section playoffs where league champions receive automatic berths and, whenever possible, first-round games. Fewer leagues mean fewer automatic berths.

Also, the new plan might eliminate some traditional rivalry games such as the Egg Bowl game between Petaluma and Casa Grande which would not be automatically scheduled if the teams were in different divisions.

However, Antonio is convinced problems could be worked out. “The North Bay League has it right,” he said.

A realignment might have benefits in addition to more equitable competition, pointed out Krist.

“The makeup of our league (the VVAL is crazy,” he said. “One of the biggest things for us is the travel. It is a nightmare.”

The VVAL includes Sonoma County schools Petaluma, Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley along with Napa county schools Vintage, American Canyon, Justin-Siena and Napa.

Krist said a new alignment would be good for teams at both ends of the competitive spectrum.

“It will make for some great rivalries in the upper tier and the small schools would be in a league where they could compete. It would eliminate a lot of the blowouts.”

Herzog;s Mustangs are a team that could possibly work its way up the tiers. St. Vincent has an enrollment of around 200, but tied for the championship in the North Bay League Redwood in its first full season in that league.

“Our goal is to compete with the big, big boys, but we aren’t ready for that yet,” he said. “I think it is a good idea if they reevaluate every two years.

“It would allow more opportunities for the small schools. I think it would provide more equity for everyone.”

The plan will ultimately have to be approved by the North Coast Section Board of Managers.