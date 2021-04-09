Argus wants to know how students managed life and school during the pandemic

The Argus-Courier is seeking to contact students who would be willing to share their stories of life in a lockdown.

We want to hear from any student who would be willing to share their story of virtual learning, no classmates, no sports and no extra-curricular activities. We would especially like to hear from high school seniors who have lost the majority of their final year. We want to hear not only about virtual learning, but also about social life and sports life during the pandemic

In addition, we are seeking photos of school life outside of the classroom.

If you would like to help, contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com or by phone at (707) 806-9831.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday, April 22.