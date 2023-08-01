Justin Ashley has had quite the impressive season on the NHRA Top Fuel circuit.

His first win of the season came at the Arizona Nationals. Since then, he’s won the Lucas Oil Winternationals, New England Nationals, and Thunder Valley Nationals.

He can now add the Sonoma Nationals to that tally.

Ashley, who placed seventh in qualifying, beat No. 3 Antron Brown by .0017 in the finals to claim his first title in Sonoma.

Ashley averaged a reaction time of .058 over his four races on the day. He beat Doug Kalitta in the opener with a time of 3.707, then turned around to beat first-place qualifier Austin Prock with a time of 3.74.

“It was tough, especially now in Top Fuel,” Ashley said. “The competition is so difficult, so hard, and it really feels like four final rounds each and every time you get up there. The margin of error is so small. You got to think to yourself that it’s going to take a real team effort to win a race this weekend. And we did.”

In the semifinals, it was neck and neck race with Josh Hart. It was his performance on the back end that made the difference, as he won with a margin of .0086.

Defending champion Brittany Force, who placed in the ninth slot, took out sixth-placed Clay Millican, going 335 miles per hour for a time of 3.703. That would be the low E.T. of the event.

Force would then lose to Brown, who ran a 4.034 to make the semifinals.

With all the excitement that the top fuel category brought, the funny car category saw an old face return to the winner’s circle.

JR Todd, who hasn’t won an event since 2021, beat Chad Green to secure the gigantic glass of wine and trophy. It wasn’t easy, as he had a tough road to get there.

For starters, he was featured in the marquee matchup with Blake Alexander. He won with a time of 3.958. That set up a showdown with the first-place qualifier in the category, Bob Tasca III. Todd beat him with a time of 3.985, .1503 faster than Tasca III.

From there, Todd beat Matt Hagan in the semi-finals to reach his 47th final. He would face Green, who was making his finals debut.

Although Green got the upper hand on the reaction time, Todd put his pedal to the floor and turned on the jets in the back end. His final time was 3.972, .0541 better than Green's.

This marks the fourth Sonoma title for Todd, and the first in over 50+ events.

“When you go two-plus years without winning a trophy, you don’t know if it’s going to happen again,” Todd said. “When you go through guys like that and have a trophy at the end of the day, you got to take advantage of it.

Then there was the pro stock motorcycle category, which saw Gaige Herrera make history as the first pro stock motorcyclist to sweep the famed Western Swing (Denver, Seattle, Sonoma).

“I can’t put it into words, honestly,” Herrera said of his historic performance. “These past three weeks have been incredible. When we went to Denver, I didn’t even think it was possible, we came out with a win, but we were struggling in the beginning…to be able to do it, I never thought I would add my name to that part of history.

There was heartbreak in the final, however. Matt Smith, who was set to face Herrera for the title, couldn’t get his bike to fire at the starting line. Due to timing restrictions, crew members had to push Smith’s motorcycle off the starting line and have Herrera ride alone.

Herrera was the first-place qualifier and beat Ryan Oehler in the first round. He then beat Marc Ingwersen in the second round before beating his mentor, Karen Stoffer, in the semifinals. He ran a 6.793 in that race to set up a final with Smith.

The NHRA season continues two weeks from now, at the Menards NHRA Nationals Presented By PetArmor in Topeka, Kansas.

