Assistants unsung heroes of football success

They are not exactly behind the scenes. You see them at every football game. Some are animated and boisterous, jumping up and down and yelling on every play. Some are stoic and studious, analyzing every opponent strategy and twitch. They are the assistant coaches and they are vital to high school football as we know the game.

Football is perhaps the most physical and complicated of all high school sports. Young athletes for their own protection must learn to play the game right and they must be taught. It is also a team game, requiring the integration of many rapidly moving parts. For offensive linemen, football is a totally different game than it is for running backs or wide receivers. Although many participants play on both sides of the ball, offense requires a totally different skill set from defense.

Players must be taught the game. Kicking or throwing a ball comes naturally to young children, although those skills can be refined. Blocking and tackling and moving in coordination with others are skills that must be taught. It might take a village to raise a child, but it takes a staff to put together a football team.

Assistant coaches make very little money for putting in long hours. Many simply volunteer for the love of the game and the love of the athletes, but their contributions are vital.

Petaluma High head coach Rick Krist admits that for the first two years of his tenure as head coach he tried to take on too much himself. “I felt like I had to do things myself,” he acknowledged. “It is amazing the difference it makes with good coaches. It takes a lot of pressure off so I can focus on fewer things and get those right.”

Krist’s staff is led by several lone-time associates and friends. He has coached with Dave Poteracke for 31 years. Defensive coordinator John Crudo has been with the head coach for 15 years and coaches like Nick Emmanuel have been with the program for several years.

Krist has also brought back some of his former players like Dalton Johnson and Danny McCarthy to help continue the Trojan tradition.

Going into this season, if there is a “this season,” the Petaluma coaching staff will include Crudo, Emmanuel, Johnson, Rick Blanchard, Poteracke, McCarthy, Bob Everheart, Reggie Pearson and Mike Candau.

Casa Grande head coach John Antonio has a mixture of veteran and young coaches and needs them all as they attempt to be successful on the varsity level, while training younger players for the future.

“Most of our coaches are off-campus,” points out Antonio, noting that work and other commitments mean they can’t always be at practice. “We try to have two coaches for every position,” the coach added. With more than 100 young athletes to train, it takes a lot of teacher/coaches.

The Gaucho staff includes Casa Grande veterans like Frank Giammona and John Mitchell along with veteran coaches like Marcel Lawson and Leon Feliciano, a fomer Coach of the Year at Tomales High School.

Lawson’s son, JaJuan, a former standout quarterback at Rhode Island, leads several young coaches Antonio credits with attracting and engaging younger players.

The head coach said what makes the Gaucho coaching staff special is their motives the assistants have for coaching “There is no ego involved,” he said. “They are coaching for the love of the game and the love of the kids. We have a personal relationship outside of football. We are all friends.”

On this season’s Casa Grande staff are Marcel and JaJuan Lawson, Giammona, Sam Winterhalder, Brandon Sing, Feliciano, Mitchell, Tre Fitzgerald, Jake Sherzer, Patrick Dirrand, Mike Marlock and Kevin Sundberg.

St. Vincent has a large staff filled with former players, coaches and connections from head coach Trent Herzog’s former position as head coach at Casa Grande High School.

Herzog will again be advised by North Bay coaching legend Larry Gondola.

Holdover strength and conditioning coach Cameron Eisenhauer, Mark Offermann, Jason Rivas and veteran Casey Aiwohi will be joined by such outstanding former Casa Grande players as Peter Parrick, Joe Trombetta and Miles Gardea.

Bill Pedersen and Paul Gregorian, among others, brings ties to St. Vincent.

Former Casa Grande player Spencer Finkbohner will head up the junior varsity team.

“Assistants are as important as any head coach or any player,” Herzog said. “We are fortunate to have a very committed group. There are only two coaches that I don’t have a connection with as either a coach for them when they were players or working with them as coaches. We are all close friends off the field as well as on.

“Our program couldn’t have gotten through the pandemic without their commitment.”

The St. Vincent coaching staff includes Gondola, Rivas, Trombetta, Aiwohi, Eisenhauer, Brandon Jackson, Parrick, Jim Antonini, Pedersen, Gegorian, Robert Rooks, Gardea, Trey Taylor, Finkbohner, Offermann, Gary Sharp and Aundray Rogers.