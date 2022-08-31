At 66, Petaluma man still earning medals for speed skating

Whether inline or quad, Michael Zitkovich is one of the best speed skaters in the nation. At age 66, he recently claimed medals in both divisions at the USA Roller Sports National Championships in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Zitkovich adds his medals to the collection of trophies, awards and museum-quality memorabilia he has carefully stuffed into his Petaluma home. In addition to his own trophies, medals and memories, Zitkovich has an eclectic collection of memorabilia covering any and everything that captures his attention, from “Star Wars” to “American Graffiti.”

His latest addition were the result of success in the premier men’s division for 65 and older in the National Championships.

On inline skates, Zitkovich won a bronze medal in the 1,000-meter finals, finished fourth in the 500-meter and 700-meter finals and finished fourth overall.

On quad skates, he won bronze in the 500-meter final, finished fourth in the 300-meter and 700-meter finals and finished fourth overall.

Zitkovich was the only skater in his region — Southwest Pacific — to win both inline and quad overall medals. He is especially proud of medaling in the quad skate competition.

Quad skates have four wheels, one at each corner on the bottom of the skate. Wheels on inline skates are in line with one another.

“I hadn’t used the quads in 30 years,” Zitkovich noted. “It was great to medal with them.”

The Petaluman’s success is the result of a mix of athletic ability, determination, hard work — and longevity. He has been skating since 1976 and has competed in the Nationals in five different decades.

It was a quest for medals that got Zitkovich started in speed racing. It began for him as a recreational pursuit when he was 19 and having fun at Cal Skate in Rohnert Park. He got kicked out for going too fast. Someone told him he could win awards for going fast, and he raced to grab the opportunity. Forty-seven years later, he is still grabbing for medals.

At the Nationals, he competes in races in his own age group — 65 and older — but in local events he goes against all ages.

“I beat most of them,” he said simply.

He works hard to stay in shape. At 138 pounds, he weighs the same today as he did when he was 35.

“Not as little as a weighed at 19,” he said. “I was skinny.”

He is also the first to enter the rink and the last one off for workouts at Cal Skate.

The Petaluman is retired from the U.S. Postal Service after delivering mail for 27 years in Kentfield and Terra Linda in Marin County.

He gives much of the credit for his continued athletic success to his coach, Melody Schahill.

“(Schahill) is great,” the skater said. “She has been with me for the last 10 years. I can always count on her.”

Zitkovich also carries with him the advice and inspiration given to him by another special person in his life — his mother, Gerry Zitkovich.

“She was a great lady,” he said. “She taught me so much. She told me, ‘If you are going to do something, be the best you can be at it.’”

The skater’s best so far has been good enough to bring him national attention and medals, but there is more to come.

“I’m not finished yet,” he maintained. “I’m going to make the main podium (where the top three finishers are presented their medals). This year, I missed two bronze medals by a foot.”

In addition to being a nationally recognized speed skater, Zitkovich is an outstanding golfer. He has six holes in one, five at his favorite course Rooster Run.

But being an athlete and national speed skating medal winner is only part of the Michael Zitkovich story — he also certainly qualifies as a championship collector.

Every room and wall in his home is neatly lined and shelved with autographed photos, posters, caps, toys and mementos. The emphasis is on “Star Wars,” with an entire room lined with shelves of related items. The rest of his collection is eclectic and includes everything from a baseball cap collection to an autographed Bruce Lee poster.

“I just collect what I love,” he explained. “It’s insane, but it’s fun.”

One of his favorite collections is a group of autographed pictures and other items based on the movie “American Graffiti,” which was filmed in Petaluma. Of that collection, he is most fond of an autographed picture of actress Mackenzie Phillips sitting in Zitkovich’s own 1956 Chevrolet stepside pickup.

Zitkovich can easily relate to the movie. As a teenager, he was part of the parade of cars that tooled around town.

His collection today includes, in addition to the pickup, an immaculate 1956 Bel Air 2-door hardtop and a 1968 Chevelle Malibu convertible.

They are classics and, like their owner, are still speeding along on four wheels.

