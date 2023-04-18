Four local baseball legends will be honored to help college baseball players at the Athletic Edge Baseball Hall of Fame and First Pitch Dinner to be held May 13.

Joining the Athletic Edge Hall of Fame will be Brian Fiene, Ralph Gentile, Patrick Ferreira and John Selick.

The event will include a live auction, silent auction and dessert auction with proceeds benefiting the new Athletic Edge Express summer collegiate baseball team.

Tickets may be purchased by email at ATHLETICEDGEPETALUMA@GMAIL.COM. Tickets will not be available at the door.