Athletic trainer Campbell new St. Vincent athletic director

It might be the shortest retirement in the history of Petaluma schools.

Friday, Casa Grande sports medicine teacher Heather Campbell turned in her retirement papers at the Petaluma City Schools District office. Sunday night at the St. Vincent de Paul High school football awards dinner, St. Vincent Principal Pat Daly announced that Campbell would become the director of athletics and sports team trainer at the Catholic private school.

According to Campbell, the delay between her public announcement of her impending retirement from Casa Grande and the announcement of her hiring at St. Vincent was to allow the private school time to work out last-minute details.

Those details taken care of, Daly was enthusiastic when he made the announcement at the dinner honoring the North Coast Section champion Mustang football team. “I’ve always been impressed with the respect and admiration coaches and others have for Heather,” Daly said. “She is going to fit in very well at St. Vincent. She is a woman with a tremendous work ethic. She is not afraid to roll up her sleeves and get the job done, and she will be a great role model for our female students.”

Campbell has spent her entire 26-year teaching career at Casa Grande where she served as athletic trainer and taught the school’s popular sports medicine program.

When she announced her retirement, she said one of the reasons for leaving was the long hours she worked as both classroom teacher and athletic trainer. She taught three classes and cared for athletes at a multitude of sporting events.

“I can’t work an average of 12 hours a day at 55 like I could at 30,” she said.

Heather Campbell is leaving Casa Grande after 26 years of teaching sports medicine and carrying for the school’s athletes and moving to St. Vincent to become director of athletics. (SUMNER FOWLER / FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

Campbell said there were a variety of reasons she accepted the St. Vincent position. One was a chance to work with Daly and St. Vincent football coach Trent Herzog, a former Casa Grande head coach.

“I am excited to work with Pat Daly and be part of his vision. He is a very honest man of integrity and I am excited to help him create his vision for St. Vincent.

“I will also be able to work with Trent again. We were together more than 20 years at Casa Grande. When he took the St. Vincent football job, he told me he was going to take me with him. Now we have that opportunity.”

Campbell has, realistically, already been doing part of her new job, serving as trainer for Herzog’s St. Vincent football team. “I love every athlete I worked with at Casa Grande,” she said. “I’ve started to feel that connection with the St Vincent athletes.”

She will get on-the-job training in being an athletic director, something she has never done before. Campbell said she welcomes the challenge. “I want to be the kind of athletic director who unites people,” she said. By everyone she means athletes, coaches, parents and teachers.

She knows about all about the varying interest of each of those groups.

She and husband, Tony, raised two sons. She has been a teacher for more than two decades. She has a special connection with the athletes through her years as an athletic trainer. And she certainly knows coaches. Her father, Ed Iacopi, was the most successful basketball coach ever at Casa Grande. The school gym is named for him.

Campbell said she sees sports as a circle with the student athlete in the middle with others – coaches, teachers, parents – surrounding him/her, insuring that he/she has a good environment and a good attitude and that he/she has fun.

“Winning is important,” Campbell said, “but sports should be fun.”

With Herzog now in charge of the football program, veteran Tom Bonfigli running the basketball team and Spencer Finkbohner heading the baseball program, St. Vincent appears well set with its boys programs, but Campbell said she would like to see a stronger girls program.

“We have some good coaches, but we can do more with the girls programs,” she said. “We need to get all the girls programs going.”

As she takes on a new assignment at a new school, one thing has always been, and always will be No. 1 with her – the students.

“I’ve been very blessed to share my love and my passion with the kids at Casa Grande and I am sure it will be the same at St. Vincent,” she said. “I don’t think I will ever stop working with kids. I am always going to be there for the kids.”

She officially begins her new job Aug. 1.

“I am excited about the new challenge and a new chapter in my life,” she said. “It feels a little weird, but weird in a good way.”