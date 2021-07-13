Author calls Steve Kerr ‘The most liked man in the NBA’

Steve Kerr is one of the more extraordinary men in the National Basketball Association and perhaps in the entire country. He had a strong career as a player, and has been one of the most successful coaches ever in the NBA. But what makes his story so intriguing is the adversity-strewn road he has taken to reach the pinnacle of the the sports world.

“None of this was supposed to happen,” said sports writer and author Scott Howard-Cooper. “There was a lot of serendipity to his life. It took an amazing series of events to get him to this amazing point in 2021.”

Howard-Cooper has chronicled those events in a new book titled simply “Steve Kerr: A Life,” now available at Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. in downtown Petaluma. He will discuss his book and the life of a man who is much more than a certain NBA Hall of Famer in a Zoom conversation with Sacramento sportscaster Scott Marsh at 7 p.m. on July 29.

“Steve Kerr: A life” is Howard-Cooper’s second book, following a book ranking the “100 Greatest Moments in UCLA basketball History.”

In his new book, Howard-Cooper chronicles the story of Kerr’s career in the NBA from being a long-shot to making his own mark as the only coach beside the legendary Red Auerback to lead a team to the NBA Finals for five consecutive seasons.

But what fascinates the author is not just Kerr’s basketball success, but his life’s path and the adversity he has overcome to reach a high level of success not only as a player, but as a coach and an executive.

Kerr was born in Beirut, and spent much of his youth in the Middle East. Back in California, he graduated from Palisades Charter High School in Los Angeles. Despite being an accurate outside shooter he was not heavily recruited by colleges, but did receive a scholarship from the University of Arizona, where he had an outstanding career, helping the Wildcats reach the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament in 1988.

However, his college career was marked by tragedy. He suffered a knee injury while playing for the USA baseball team in the FIBA World Championships and missed an entire season. Worse, in 1984, his father, Malcolm Kerr, president of the American University of Beirut, was assassinated by members of the Islamic Jihad.

Kerr overcame his adversity and went on to an outstanding NBA career with the Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers. He played on five NBA championship teams before retiring in 2003 as the NBA career 3-point shooting percentage leader (.454). After retiring as a player he worked as a broadcaster and commentator before becoming president and general manager of the Phoenix Suns and, in 2014, the head coach of the Golden State Warriors.

Howard-Cooper details Kerr’s career in his book, but goes deeper to talk about Kerr the person, who he describes as “the best-liked man in the NBA.

A veteran sports reporter who has covered college sports and the NBA for some of the country’s most prestigious news sources including the country including the Los Angeles Times, Sacramento Bee, Sports Illustrated among many others, Howard-Cooper had originally intended to base his book on the success of the Warriors as a team, but ended changing the focus to Kerr after the Toronto Raptors defeated the Warriors in the 2019 NBA playoffs denying Golden State its fourth championship in five years.

In addition, Howard-Cooper was fascinated by Kerr’s story.

“There are so many different layers to his personal life that led me to want to write this story,” he said.

Howard-Cooper’s book details how Kerr has handled the ups and downs of his life both on and off the court.

“For all his success he is grounded,” the writer said. “He is appreciative. He doesn’t take any of his success for granted. He knows how fortunate he is.”

Howard-Cooper makes it clear that Kerr did not collaborate on the book.

“He was not involved,” the author said. “He was polite, but he said ‘No thank you.’ He made it clear that it was nothing personal. I think he didn’t want the players to think he was trying to steal any of their glory.”

Instead, Howard-Cooper based the book on extensive research, his long-time experience covering the NBA and his intimate knowledge of the Warriors.

“There is a pretty large paper trail of Steve Kerr information,” Howard-Cooper said, adding, “I speak pretty fluent Kerr.”

The author has spent the last two years of his life devoted to the project. Now that it is finished, he said he is satisfied with his work.

“I did the best I could in the moment,” he said. “I think it turned out pretty well. You always find things you might have said differently. I have moments when I read it that I find where I might have chosen a different word, but I am happy with the way it turned out.”