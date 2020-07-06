Back on the river

(Maggie Hohle Photo) North Bay Rowing Club campers get ready for a session on the Petaluma River)

With the 13-mile Petaluma River stretching from downtown to San Pablo Bay, it’s no wonder that Petaluma is home to six boating clubs: River Town Racers (racing kayaks); Sonoma State and North Bay Rowing Clubs (rowing); and three outrigger canoe clubs, including Lokahi and the private club Kai Wai (the last under the umbrella of SEAthletes, founded to raise awareness of the Salton Sea, on the Sea). Together, these clubs normally put hundreds of people on the water year round, running summer programs, marathons and other regattas, and sending their athletes around the country and the world for competitions.

Naturally, when COVID-19 hit, things changed drastically. For more than two months, the Petaluma River was devoid of paddlers of all kinds; docks were quiet and all over the area, members made do with looking over photos and videos, checking in with their local, national and international organizations, such as USRowing and the Northern California Outrigger Canoe Association, and yearning for the water.

Tevita Moca, of Kai Wai, says his club’s members would join one another for Friday-night Zoom meetups and check in via text and Facebook messages. Some members of NBRC did the same on Thursday nights, reminding one another that someday they would meet on the water again. Susan Starbird, a long-time racing kayaker and adult member of RTR, says her club did the same, and assigned virtual training buddies, “to encourage one another to stay with… the strength and conditioning programs, even if they couldn’t get on the water.”

Today, Petaluma is boating again, with some notable differences to pre-pandemic practices. Take a look out on the water. Most of the boats you see will be smaller, and you’ll think, “What a perfect sport for these times!” Whether you’re walking along Schollenberger, strolling the public docks on River Plaza, maybe checking out the new docks set up for The Floathouse boat rental center (slated to open June 2021), you may catch a glimpse of adult single scullers or day campers from NBRC, outrigger canoeists in brightly colored OC-1s or RTR’s paddlers in long, tippy racing kayaks.

(Maggie Hohle Photo) River Town Racers keep social distancing even on the river.

To minimize the number of people in the community boatyard, both RTR and NBRC are limiting campers to small groups. Writes Starbird, “Instead of the club’s usual one-week summer clinic for interested youth, our teenage athletes are coaching very small one-on-one sessions. We’re going out in small groups with staggered starts and finishes. We’re back to about 80% of our normal training schedule, complemented by strength and conditioning on land, but not in the gym.”

NBRC is also holding modified one-week summer camps, sending teens out in single sculls instead of 8-person shells. Luckily, both kayaking and rowing (in singles) seem made for social distancing, since the boats themselves are between 17- and 27-feet long and the Petaluma River, even at low tide, allows for plenty of room between athletes on the water. NBRC’s coach, Pam Hughes, says, “The rowing campers are in their own sculls, experiencing the Petaluma River while balancing their agility and search for summer fun.”

Moce says his group is mostly using OC1’s to maintain social distancing, paddling up and down the river, sometimes going all the way to Gilardi’s. Until all the local waterways shut down, Moce’s and Starbird’s paddlers trained where they could. Kai Wai members used video feedback to keep themselves interested and active, while RTR used training logs and GPS records. Starbird says her group will continue to use these tools even as the club reopens, because, “it improves my ability to respond to individual needs.”

Many people-powered boating clubs are created and maintained with a dual focus: community and competition. While the latter has been indefinitely postponed worldwide, the former is more important now than ever. We’ve all recognized the need for not only physical activities out in nature -- and the Petaluma River is proving itself a vital resource for all -- but also for socializing with others. Zoom is great, but there’s no substitute for meeting in person, even if at a health-preserving distance with masks on.

Local boating clubs are finding a way to preserve--and even grow--this sense of community. NBRC members, for instance, have taken to holding informal socially distanced Sunday brunches on the Foundry Wharf lawn by the river, often ordering out from local restaurants like Pearl, Aqus and Water Street Bistro. Next time you’re in the neighborhood on a Sunday, drop by and say hello. Maybe it’s time for you to check out the Petaluma River yourself.