Back-to-back wins for Casa girls lacrosse team

The Casa Grande girls lacrosse team romped to back-to-back wins last week, defeating Cardinal Newman 17-4 and Rancho Cotate, 11-3.

Taylor Pieri and Natalie Labanowski led the win over Cardinal Newman with six goals and an assist each.

Sierra Schmidt scored four goals and provided three assists and Megan Marston added a goal.

Goalie Trinity Salus made nine saves.

Pieri and Bianca Conroy each contributed four goals to the win over Rancho Cotate. Pieri added three assists. Schmidt scored two goals and had five assists. Kaya Estrella added a goal.

Salus had nine saves.

Casa Grande is 7-2 on the season and unbeaten at 4-0-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play.