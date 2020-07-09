Baribault added a strong voice to Petaluma basketball

His voice will be missed next basketball season. For the last five seasons, energetic Mike Baribault has been encouraged by coaches to be the public address announcer for both the boys and girls basketball teams at Petaluma High School. The time has come, however, for Mike to move on because advanced education has beckoned him in the field of sports media.

The consensus from basketball fans is that the Petaluma grad did his job very well. His measured rhythm and timing gave fans the key information they needed in the heat of Trojan basketball. Baribault will be headed to Arizona State at Tempe to further his career at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in the Fall and he will have to step away from helping the Trojan athletic program. Last year he also played a big role in the scheduling of the Petaluma winter basketball tournament. “I’m aspiring to be in a position of sports broadcasting or journalism,” wrote Baribault on the web recently, “I’ve had limited experience in broadcasting both football and public address in regular season games.” Rick Duarte agrees that Baribault has a sound feel for game announcing. “Less is best and Mike gets it. PA announcers should not dwell on everything that the spectators have already seen. When I travel across town to the Petaluma Gym to watch the Gauchos and Trojans it is obvious that he has a quick command of game situations.”

Duarte’s assessment was welcomed by Baribault who has modeled his PA work after the respected Gaucho basketball PA veteran. Both announcers have treated visiting teams as guests rather than the enemy and stick only to the basics when it comes to describing games as they play out

After graduation from Petaluma High Baribault aggressively pursued what he could to build a pre-university announcing resume. In addition to working games for Trojan athletics he also did some part time public address announcing for the Sonoma State softball team and the Vallejo Admirals professional baseball club.

In addition to announcing Mike fine tuned his understanding of sports in the area by helping coach the PHS freshman football team and working as an assistant coach for the Sonoma Academy High School baseball club. He also umpired for six seasons for the Petaluma National Little League.

Following earning a communications and media studies two year degree at Santa Rosa Junior College Baribault researched possible schools to extend his education in the field. “I looked at San Francisco State and University of Nevada at Reno and they both had good schools in journalism. The Cronkite School at ASU turned out to be my choice however because I could more easily blend in my classes with the ASU requirements and finish in two years.”

“Another thing is that there are quite a few opportunities for work as an intern for professional teams and other organizations in the Phoenix area. I am excited about my chances there.”

Perhaps the longest and most successful run for the young Baribult was his work for YSN 365. YSN is a web site sports channel based in Santa Rosa that streams live sports in Sonoma County. The channel covers mostly teams from the city including Cardinal Newman and Montgomery.

As a teen Mike hooked up with the producers of this internet enterprise and got some solid experience in forming pre-game graphics for the game that would follow. He would arrive as much as three hours in advance to prepare templates with player names and numbers as well as league standings and records of outstanding coaches.

In six seasons Baribault worked his way up the media ladder to writing game stories and opinion pieces for the popular sports site. Occasionally YSN would cover Sonoma, Casa Grande and Petaluma games which was a good fit for the aspiring journalist who knew the players from previous games he had seen.

A few seasons ago Mike had occasion to work games in the high school state tournament in Sacramento. It gave him access to top level games featuring the best players in the state. Add it up and it appears that Baribault has had a full plate in covering high school sports in the area. “I love high school sports because of the passion and skill of the young players,” he said. And he is just getting started.