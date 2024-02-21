Petaluma baseball coaches starting season with confidence

Baseball season is right around the corner, with league and non-league play starting up next week. And the head varsity coaches at Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools couldn’t be happier about it.

“This is a very close group of kids so I’m looking forward to watching this team compete,” said Petaluma coach Scott Osder, echoing his counterpart at Casa Grande, Pete Sikora, who said, “We're here to be the best and play the best.”

In talks with the Argus-Courier, both gave insights into what to expect and what to look forward to in the coming season of what is arguably Petaluma’s No. 1 sport.

On the west side, Petaluma High continues to grow its baseball program, and Osder is excited to see how this year’s team develops.

Petaluma will have six returning players, but a new crop of pitchers in the 2024 season with less experience pitching varsity-level innings. Still, Osder has his eye on a Vine Valley Athletic League championship and North Coast Section title – but first the Trojan bats need to come alive.

“We hope to be better offensively this year. It will be a big emphasis for us as last year we struggled,” he said. “Defensively we should be solid.”

Players to watch for Petaluma include senior pitchers Anthony Del Prete and Braydon Breen, who each threw for more than 30 innings last season. Del Prete also had a stunning 1.60 ERA last season and Breen a 3.56 ERA.

At 6-foot-4, junior pitcher and outfielder Arlo Pendleton also has a strong arm and is big on offense (with a 0.333 batting average on varsity last season). Junior pitcher and outfielder Jonathan Dole also has great control and should put up quality innings, Osder said.

Petaluma also has a star outfielder in senior Dante Vachini, a Cal Poly commit, who boasted a 0.338 batting average and 0.457 OBP last season. Senior Sawyer Sheldon is also expected to bring big contributions to the Trojans this season, after having the second-best batting average in the league last year at 0.382.

Junior catcher August Cuneo is also growing offensively in his second year as a starter. Last season, Cuneo held a 0.244 batting average with 10 hits and a pair of runs batted in.

Others with big potential this varsity season include senior outfielder Finn Lindgren, infielder Dante Caiati, sophomore infielder Rowan Ball, senior infielder Hunter Shoop (Denison commit) and infielder Aiden Jones, who is varsity’s lone freshman this year and is already a D1 commit for UC Berkeley.

Petaluma’s season kicks off with a non-league road game against Montgomery on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Historic season

On the east side, Casa Grande’s varsity team had a historic season in 2023 after going 25-6 and becoming VVAL champions, North Coast Section Division 2 champions and Alhambra Easter Tournament champions.

The Gauchos then finished as runner up in the CIF Nor-Cal Regional, which is the furthest level a baseball team can advance.

The Gauchos last season were also one of only three NCS baseball teams to be promoted to a higher division for playoffs under the NCS competitive equity guidelines, said head coach and Casa Grande baseball alumnus Sikora, and they will now compete in the highest playoff division in 2024.

In terms of goals for 2024, Sikora said, the Gauchos will not focus on winning, but rather on work ethic, which includes “holding each other accountable, respect, being a good teammate, and putting the team first.”

“We know if we do those things, the (wins) will take care of themselves,” Sikora said.

The Gauchos are expected to bring top-level competition again this season as they return 15 players from last year's championship team, including eight of 11 who played in the regional championship game.

Senior Austin Steeves, a Stanford commit, will anchor the pitching staff. Last year the lefty led the state in strikeouts, earning him the state “Pitcher of the Year” title, and was second in the country in strikeouts. Steeves also had 10 wins and three saves, and an “almost undetectable” 0.39 ERA.

"Put up those kinds of stats and combine it with a grinding, extraordinary work ethic, a team-first mentality, then mix in a 4.0+ GPA and you're going to get lots of interest,“ said Sikora.

Then the Gauchos have senior Jeffrey Rice – who won their regional semifinal game last season – and juniors Brady Laubscher and Danny Mercado, who made significant contributions to the Gauchos as sophomores last year. Seniors Kalen Clemmens and AJ Ferrando are also expected to see some mound time this season.

Coming up from junior varsity to support the pitching efforts are Andrew Bugbee, Gavin Lee, and last year's JV MVP Luke Bell.

"We are in the enviable position of having lots of pitching depth,“ Sikora said. ”It's going to be fun to see who emerges from the mix to earn their innings.“

He added, "All of our pitchers are also talented position players who can swing it. They will all be battling for playing time in the field when not on the bump."

Junior Max Drumm, senior Philip Liu or Clemmens all have the potential to pick up the catching duties this season.

Senior Alex Cruz, the Gauchos cleanup hitter last season, will be back at first base with Ferrando and Lee pushing for playing time there as well.

Senior Jack Hu looks to lock down second base with pressure coming from juniors Louie Rico and Tim Jackson for playing time. Mercado will play at shortstop when not pitching, and seniors Gio Burke and Caden Lenz will compete for third base. Laubsher and junior Ryan Rice are also vying for playing time in the infield.

The Gaucho outfield will feature Steeves, Clemmens, and senior Jesse Calkin, who are all All League players. They will also be competing with hard hitting seniors Mateo Salazar and Nicky Dachev for playing time.

The Gauchos’ leading hitter and catcher from last season, senior JT Summers (.376, 29 RBIs, 1.016 OPS) will miss the first part of the season due to an elbow injury, but will be a force to reckon with upon his return.

"Most programs would hit the panic button and really be set back with the loss of a player like JT,“ Sikora said. ”We're fortunate to have veteran depth to offset this tough break and look forward to getting JT back soon.“

Casa’s season was originally scheduled to start Wednesday at home against Tamalpais, but that game was canceled due to rain. The Gauchos’ first scheduled game is now 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at Rancho Cotate.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.