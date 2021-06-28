Baseball facility at Petaluma Community Sports Fields gets the green light

The Petaluma baseball community is $4.2 million closer to a new, full-sized baseball diamond at the East Washington Street sports complex. The city has allocated funds for the construction of the long-anticipated new facility. Funds will come the city’s park impact fees.

“We have worked 14 years to bring a real baseball field to Petaluma,” said Rod Moore, general manager of the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion baseball team. “This would be a real asset to the entire community.”

The diamond was always intended to be part of Phase 2 of what is officially the Petaluma Community Sports Fields. Phase 1 includes multi-purpose turf fields used extensively by youth soccer and lacrosse teams.

Those involved in the project acknowledge that the approval of funds is a huge step in the right direction, but there is still much ground to be covered until the field becomes a reality.

Engineering plans for the field have already been completed and Drew Halter, the city’s deputy director of parks and recreation, said the project will soon go out for bid.

“There isn’t a lot we can do until we get the bids back,” he said. “We are anxious to be evaluating the bids.”

All agree, the bids will not cover everything needed create the facility most envision.

“There will be amenities you can’t live without that will probably not be included,” Halter said. Things like lights, parking and bleachers might have to be added by community support.“

Moore said a group has already been formed to help raise funds to complete a project that would give Petaluma the first real baseball facility it has had since the closure of the McNear Park stadium more than a decade ago.

There is a full-sized diamond at Prince Park, but, as Casa Grande High School baseball coach Pete Sikora said, “It's nice the community has the Prince Park baseball field, but any player or coach will tell you that field leaves a lot to be desired.”

Petaluma’s American Legion team, one of the best in Northern California and a former American Legion World Series participant, has become a completely traveling team for lack of a home playing field. This summer, the Leghorns have only one scheduled home game, to be played at St. Vincent High School.

Moore points out that the facility would benefit the entire community, with use by a multitude of travel-ball teams and high school teams. He said it could also be used to bring in top quality tournaments for both the Leghorns’ senior and junior teams, as well as for travel-ball teams.

He said the facility could be used for other community functions like concerts, rallies and other large-group gatherings.

“It is exciting,” said Petaluma baseball coach Jim Sevitilla about the possibly of a new full-size baseball facility. “This would take us to the next level.

This would allow us to host a North Coast Section championship game. Now we have to go to Sonoma State or Santa Rosa Junior College. There are so many pluses to having a real baseball facility. It will bring in tournaments and that means people coming into the city to shop and eat in our restaurants.”

The coach said it will take a community effort to make the project a reality.

“It is going to take all of us to make this the facility we want to be,” he said.

Sevitilla said the facility had only gotten to this point through Moore’s effort.

“Without his consistent diligence this doesn’t happen,” the coach said.

Sikora lamented the loss of the diamond at McNear Park.

“It has really been a shame for us old schoolers who grew up playing at McNear in its heyday to watch it be turned into a literal dog track with dilapidated grandstands,” he said. “Petaluma is a baseball town and deserves a top-notch facility that can accommodate all levels of play.”