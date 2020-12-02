Baseball players score with partime job at Christmas tree farm

Lynn Schmitt walks with her dog, Patsy, among the rows of Christmas trees grown at her family’s farm in West Petaluma. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)

They aren’t your typical Santa Claus helpers, but four local baseball players are very much a part of the cadre of workers who make Christmas happen for hundreds of local (and some not so local) families.

Hayden and Connor Klemenok, Logan Douglas and Parker Ruoff are among the crew that brighten the holidays at the Larsen’s Christmas Tree Farm, a popular Christmas destination for families from Petaluma and beyond.

The athletes work at the farm as their busy college and baseball time permits. Connor Klemenok graduated from Casa Grande High School in 2019 and is headed for Santa Rosa Junior College. Hayden Klemenok is a 2017 Casa graduate and has already established himself on the Bear Cub baseball team. Ruoff is also at SRJC after graduating from Casa Grande in 2017. Douglas a 2017 Petaluma High graduate is at the University of Nevada, Reno after one stellar year at the junior college.

All are Christmas Tree Farm veterans and all agree it would be hard to find a better part-time job.

“It’s the best,” said Douglas. “Working here always excites me and gets me really into the season.”

The help was especially needed this season, not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic but also because Lynn Larsen Schmidt took over the entire operation for the first time this year.

The 6-acre farm was opened for business in 1965 by Hans and Anna Larsen then passed down to their son, Bob and his wife Marilyn and is now operated by their daughter, Lynn.

“I was fortunate to have these guys,” Schmidt said. “I had never had done the work in the fall, and they helped us get through it.”

The Christmas tree farm is a year-round operation. Now is the fun time, when happy holiday celebrants trod through the well-spaced forest of trees, sled and saw in hand, looking for the perfect match for their home. But growing that match entails pruning, shaping and caring for the growing trees spring through fall.

“Lynn is the best,” Douglas said. “She was always right there working with us. We learned together.”

Douglas has worked at the Larsen Farm for the last three years. He was able to help with the spring trimming, pruning and shaping because the pandemic limited what he could do on the baseball diamond.

Hayden Klemenok trims trees at the Larsen’s Christmas Tree Farm. (Submitted photo)

Hayden Klemenok said not only is the job fun, it is rewarding to help people get a little enjoyment during difficult times. “The Christmas Tree farm is especially important this year because people haven’t been able to get out so much. Pretty much everyone is happy,” he said. “It is a nice friendly place.”

This is Connor Klemenok’s fourth year working at the Larsen farm. He trims the trees and “helps keep thing in check” in the summer and enjoys the frenzy once the crowds start pouring in for the holidays.

“There is never a dull moment,” he said. “It is fast-paced, good work. Saturdays and Sundays can get a little crazy, but it is fun to interact with the people. It gets you in the holiday spirit.”

Things are a little different this season, with visitors and workers alike all wearing face masks and keeping a safe distance between familes, but even the masks can’t conceal their smiles of delight.

Larsen’s Christmas Tree Farm on Marshall Avenue is still a family holiday tradition that keeps growing with the aid of generations of young helpers, including some of the area’s best baseball players.