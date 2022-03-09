Baseball preview: Much new, including the coach, at Petaluma

Petaluma High School’s Trojans are beginning another chapter in their storied baseball history under the direction of new coach Scott Osder who replaces the retiring Jim Selvitella.

Osder, who has extensive high school and college coaching experience, including at Tamalpais High where his team won a North Coast Section championship, inherits a very young team, but one with strong potential.

Petaluma was 13-5 in last spring’s COVID season. Osder has several players back from that team, but also has many newcomers who are being counted on to play important roles.

Pitching could be a strong point for the Trojans, although many of the projected mound crew are unproven on the varsity level.

Two of the three pitchers Osder is being counted on for the starting staff did have varsity experience last season as sophomores. Jack Palmer got into five games, winning two while losing one and compiling an outstanding 2.19 earned run average. He pitched six innings of no-hit baseball in a tough 2-1 Petaluma loss to Marin Catholic earlier this season. Aaron Davainis was the staff leader last year with four wins. Also likely to fit in to the starting rotation is sophomore Brayden Breen.

Left-handed junior Zach Fiene could be an important all-purpose moundsman. He pitched in both of the Trojans’ first two games. Lefty David Wood and Jacob Haugen, coming up from the junior varsity, are also expected to help on the mound.

Others in the pitching mix are junior Timothy Turrel, senior Kisho Li Kircher, senior Joe Brown, senior Colin Landry, senior Jacob Haugen, senior Garrett Gracie, and junior Kyle Worden.

Whoever is pitching will have the advantage of throwing to junior catcher Raime Dayton. Dayton got into a few games with the varsity last season and has impressed his new coach. “Usually I call the pitches, but this year, I have trusted him to call them,” said Osder. “He has been catching since Little League and knows how to play the game.”

Veteran Joe Brown will miss the first few games, but when he returns he is expected to be a Trojan mainstay not only in the infield at shortstop, but also with his bat. Last season he batted .407 with six doubles and two home runs.

Junior Colton Dilena has been playing shortstop in Brown’s absence and looks to be in line for infield play as the season progresses.

On the other side of the bag, sophomore Dante Vachini has been swinging the bat well as the second baseman.

Osder said the first and third-base positions “look to be a platoon situation,” with several players rotating.

Landry, who hit .467 in 15 at bats for the varsity last season will fit in at either first base on in the outfield. Palmer had some key hits for the varsity and can play either first or third base as can Davainis who had a few varsity plate appearances last season. Wood will play in either the outfield or a first base.

Other potentials at third base are junior Leonardo Salvato and Breen. Li Kircher and Gracie are also infield possibilities.

Petaluma’s well-maintained field has something of an unusual configuration with a short porch and high fence in left and room to roam in the spacious right field. No matter where the opposition hits the ball, the Trojans have the outfielders to chase it down.

“Our outfielders can really fly,” said Osder.

Wyatt Davis will anchor the outfield in center field. He is not only excellent defensively but hit .308 last season. He is bound for Fresno State.

Osder said right fielder Spencer Norman is the fastest of a group of fast outfielders.

Wood, another speedster, Landry and several others could also see outfield duty.

Osder said a high priority for the Trojans is playing the game the right way. “Tiny details imperceptible to us decide everything,” he quotes after each e-mail.

That attention to detail has so far translated into a 1-1 record, a 4-1 win over Redwood and a 2-1 loss to Marin Catholic in extra innings.