Baseball preview: St. Vincent chases NBL Redwood title

The St. Vincent baseball team showed last spring that it could play in the North Bay League Redwood and Coach Spencer Finkbohner thinks the Mustangs are in a position to take the next step, which is to win the league title.

It won’t be easy. “The NBL Redwood is very competitive,” the coach said. “But that is only going to make us better as we go into the playoffs.”

Finkbohner said the Mustangs always have some lofty goals – win 15 games, win league; win North Coast Section and state; prepare players for college competition; have a team grade point average of 3.0 or better; and compete in every game and in the classroom.

A key to accomplishing any of those goals in a deep pitching staff. “We have eight guys who can toe the rubber on any given day,” the coach said.

St. Vincent pitchers had difficulty finding the strike zone in the opening game, a 12-11 win over Sonoma Academy, but the coach is convinced that will improve rapidly given the number of talented arms in the St. Vincent dugout.

Eddie Stone and Dante Antonini came back in St. Vincent’s second game to combine for five shutout innings in a 10-7 win over St. Helena.

“It is going to take a lot of work, but we will get there,” Finkbohner said of his pitching.

Key to the pitching staff is a pair of sophomores.

Nico Antonini led the team with three wins and a 1.97 earned average last season as a freshman.

Josh Malik, who got into four varsity games as a freshman last spring, has looked very strong in this year’s early going.

Junior Stone, a three-sport standout who has a strong enough arm to play quarterback for the varsity football team is another with varsity experience.

Right hand seniors Carter Payte and Dominic Minton both pitched for the varsity last season. Ryan Hughes is an impressive-looking newcomer.

Two senior leaders, who are solid at other positions, third baseman Dante Antonini and catcher Jake DeCarli can also contribute on the mound.

Whoever pitches will have the advantage of throwing to veteran catcher DeCarli. Not only is he a solid defensive catcher with a strong arm, but he batted .333 as a junior and provides invaluable senior leadership.

The St. Vincent infield is set with good gloves and solid bats.

Senior Taki Belway is off to a great start with the bat at second base. He hit an inside-the-park home run in the Mustangs’ first game against Sonoma Academy.

The left side of the infield is solid with the Antonini brothers, sophomore Nico at shortstop and senior Dante at third. Dante led the team with a .431 batting average with a homer, six doubles and two triples last season.

The outfield is also solid, anchored by seniors Carter Payte in center field and Liam Welsh in right.

Sophomore Jack Davis and junior Mac Cauz will also contribute.

The overall St. Vincent baseball program is looking good with a junior varsity team this season.