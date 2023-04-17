It was the worst of times and then the best of times for Casa Grande’s Gauchos last week.

The normally solid Casa Grande pitching faltered at American Canyon where the Gauchos suffered their first Vine Valley Athletic League loss of the season, falling to the host Wolves 14-4.

Casa Grande bounced back from that defeat to win a spirits lifting 4-2 non-league thriller from highly regarded San Marin in Novato.

The hurt at American Canyon was an anomaly for the pitching rich Gauchos who gave up 12 hits and 10 walks to the Wolves in a game that was called after six innings.

Casa Grande had seven hits in the game, two by Anthony Fernando, but was never really in the contest after American Canyon scored five runs in the second inning and added six in the third.

Casa Grande players definitely had a different feeling after they out-lasted San Marin 4-2 in nine tension-packed innings.

Casa Grande, behind the pitching of Wyatt Abramson, managed a 2-2 standoff through seven innings. Abramson pitched five innings, allowing two runs on just three hits.

Both teams had their chances through the next two innings, but it wasn’t until the ninth that Casa Grande could push across two runs, more than enough for reliever Austin Steeves who allowed just one hit over 2 1/3 innings of relief pitching.

Jordan Giacomini and Kalen Clemmens each had two hits for the Gauchos.

In a game played earlier in the week, Casa Grande scored in five of its seven chances to beat Sonoma Valley, 8-1 in a league contest.

Austin Steeves pitched five innings of one-hit shutout baseball, striking out 14 and walking just one. Clemmens and Giacomini each pitched a hitless inning, although Clemmens gave up an unearned run.

Eight different Gauchos had hits in the game.

PETALUMA

Petaluma’s Trojans bracketed a big beginning with a even bigger closing to defeat Napa’s Grizzlies 11-2 in the only Trojan game of last week.

Petaluma scored four runs in the first inning and closed out the game at Napa with five runs in the seventh.

Petaluma had eight hits by seven different batters, with Sawyer Sheldon collecting two hits and scoring two runs. Dante Vachini also scored twice.

Braydon Breen earned the pitching win, working four innings, allowing four hits and two runs with three walks and seven strikeouts. Anthony Del Prete allowed two hits and no runs in two innings with a walk and two strikeouts while Aaron Davainis pitched a hitless inning, walking one and striking out two.

Petaluma ended the week with a 12-5-1 record and on top of the VVAL standings with a 6-1 record, a half game ahead of Casa Grande.

ST. VINCENT

It was a great week for St. Vincent baseball. The Mustangs played three games in three days and won all three.

It started with freshman Harrison Barley throwing a four-hit shutout to beat Healdsburg’s Greyhounds, 10-0. Barley walked two and struck out four.

The Mustangs backed their pitcher with an 11-hit bat attack led by a 4-for-5 performance by Eddy Stone, who scored twice, drove in a run and smashed a double. Sophomore Joseph Edwards doubled and tripled, scored two ruins and knocked in one. Jack Davis had two hits and drove home two runs. Josh Malik had three RBIs on two hits, a double and a single.

The win was the second of the season in North Bay League Redwood play for the Mustangs.

St. Vincent followed up with a 9-8 non-league win over Victory Christian Academy of Santa Rosa, scoring the winning run in the last of the seventh inning.

St. Vincent fell behind 6-0 before starting a comeback with a four-run third inning rally. Victory Christian Academy’s Eagles tied the game at 8-8 with a run in the top of the seventh, before the Mustangs won in the bottom of the inning.

Kyle Ghisletta led a 13-hit Mustang parade with a big 4-for-4 game that included three runs scored and two RBIs. Sophomore Cameron Boutiler was 3-for-4 with a double and freshman Gavin Andres had two hits.

In perhaps the most satisfying win of the streak, St. Vincent rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat Healdsburg 7-5 in another league win.

A big four-run fifth inning was the difference for the Mustangs.

Malik led the win with a home run and a double, driving in three runs and scoring two.

Freshman Jack Montanos and Stone split the pitching for St. Vincent, with Montanos allowing four runs and four hits in four innings. He walked three and struck out five. Stone worked three innings, giving up a hit and a run with one walk and five strikeouts.

The winning streak improved St. Vincent’s overall record to 10-7, and its North Bay League Redwood mark to 3-3.