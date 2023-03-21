The Petaluma High baseball team finished off last week with a flourish, winning two of three games in three days against top-ranked opponents and playing very well in the only game it lost.

The three-games in three-day splurge evened the Trojan record at 4-4-1 heading into the start of Vine Valley Athletic League play.

Petaluma started its streak with a 3-1 loss to Cardinal Newman in a well-played game on Thursday.

Both pitchers – Tanner Bradley for Cardinal Newman and Aaron Davainis for Petaluma -threw well, but were far from untouchable. Bradley gave up three hits and four walks, but offset the baserunners with 10 strikeouts. Davainis gave up 8 hits, but managed to pitch out of trouble in all but two innings. He walked just three, while striking out four.

The Trojans helped their pitcher with errorless defense that included three double plays, one initiated by third baseman Flynn Sloop who stepped on his bag for a force and fired to first for a twin out. He was also on the second out side of a first-inning duel elimination play when shortstop Colton Dilena snared a line drive and picked a late-returning runner off the hot corner to squash a potential Cardinal Newman first-inning rally.

A pop up to Davainis resulted in two outs when another Newman base runner was late returning to first base in the third inning.

Petaluma Coach Scott Osder was pleased with the Trojan effort against one of the top-rated teams in the North Bay. “All in all, it was the best game we’ve played this season,” he said. “Davainis pitched his best game of the season. We had our chances, but we didn’t execute a few times and it cost us.”

Highlight for Petaluma came in the fifth inning when Shoop lifted a ball over the high left field fence for his first home run on any level of organized baseball.

“I played with Tanner before and I know he likes to throw the fast ball, so I was looking for it and when it came I got on it,” the junior said.

Shoop’s blast temporarily tied the game at 1-1 after Cardinal Newman scored in the second inning on a walk to Justice Brinson and a two-out single by Vero Poueu. The run-producing hit came after the Trojans appeared to have gotten out of the inning when Shoop snared a line-drive and picked off Brady Boyd after his inning-starting double.

The deciding Cardinal Newman rally came in the top of the sixth, right after Shoop had sent the Trojan fans into a tizzy with his big fly.

Davainis issued a rare walk to Nate Niehaus to start the inning and Jack Lazark delivered a gapper to the deepest part of center field to chase home what was to be the winning run. An out later, Boyd drove home insurance with a single to right.

The Trojans did not go lightly into what was still a bright evening.

Dante Vachini and Brayden Breen walked back-to-back to start the sixth inning. That brought Mason Lerma on to try to quell the uprising. He succeeded.

A bunt, intended to push the tying runs into scoring position, resulted in a force out at third. A strikeout and routine fly to center ended the inning.

Petaluma had one small yell left. Freshman Rowan Ball led off the bottom of the seventh by dumping a single into left field. The hit went for naught when a force out, strikeout and flyout followed.

There was a different outcome to a well-played game on Friday, with Anthony Del Prete allowing just 1 hit over 6 1/3 innings in a 3-1 win over Analy.

Petaluma scored 2 runs in the last of the sixth inning and reliever Zach Fiene held off Analy in the seventh for the win.

Petaluma made the most of 4 hits, two by Sawyer Sheldon. Dayton and Vachini had RBIs for the Trojans.

Petaluma made it two in a row Saturday with an 11-6 victory over the Rodriguez Mustangs from Fairfield.

Rodriguez scored five runs before Petaluma could get an at bat, but the Trojans responded with their biggest hitting attack of the season.

Ball led a 15-hit assault with three hits and three runs scored. Vachini and Leo Salvato had two hits each. Shoop, Ball, Vachini. Salvato and Breen all doubled.

Jackie Palmer pitched 4 innings for the win.

CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande’s Gauchos lost their final turnup game before the start of Vine Valley Athletic League play Saturday, slipping at home to Northgate’s Broncos 5-4.

Casa Grande rallied for two runs in the sixth inning, but left the potential tying and winning runs on base.

The Gauchos had just five hits on the day, two by Elijah Sullivan who doubled and singled. JT Summers slugged his second home run of the season. Summers also pitched three strong innings, allowing 1 run and 1 hit with 4 strikeouts. Three Gaucho pitchers struck out 10, while allowing 7 hits.

Earlier in the week, Casa Grande lost to Rancho Cotate 6-2. The Ranch’s Cougars broke a 2-2 tie with a 4-run fifth inning rally.

The Gauchos had 6 hits in the game, including RBI doubles by Wyatt Abramson and Alex Cruz.

Austin Steeves struck out 9 in 4 2/3 innings for the Gauchos.

Casa Grande entered VVAL play this week with a 3-2 record.

ST. VINCENT

St. Vincent’s Mustangs ran into bad innings last week, losing in North Bay League Redwood play to Healdsburg 13-5 and Santa Rosa 11-4.

St. Vincent trailed Healdsburg just 6-5 after three innings, but didn’t score over the final four frames as Healdsburg took charge.

The Mustangs had 7 hits in the game, 3 by freshman Jack Montanos, who drove in three runs.

The Mustangs were also in the game at Santa Rosa through five inning, leading 4-3, before the Panthers erupted for 8 runs in the last of the sixth inning.

Eddy Stone, Max Cauz and Josh Malik each had two hits for St. Vincent.

Stone pitched 5 innings for the Mustangs, allowing just 1 hit, but walked 5, allowing 4 runs. He struck out 4.

At the end of the week, the Mustangs were 3-4 for the season, and 0-2 in league play.