Baseball, softball, lacrosse get spring sports started

Spring has arrived and thus far no rain. The good side of that problem Is that spring sports are not hindered as they sweep into action.

Even as the best of the area’s winter sports teams finish in the excitement of the North Coast Section playoffs spring sports begin the trek that will take them through a busy season right up to the end of the school year.

There are already some intriguing events on the outdoor docket for next week.

New Petaluma High baseball coach Scott Osder jumps right into the deep end of the completion pool with Trojan games at Miramonte on Saturday, at Redwood on Tuesday and at Marin Catholic on Feb. 26.

Another new coach, St. Vincent softball’s Morgan Selmi, also starts in the deep end, with the Mustangs facing Petaluma on Saturday morning (10 a.m.) and coming right back on Tuesday at Cardinal Newman.

The Saturday game will be part of a Trojan doubleheader that includes Archie Williams at 12:30 p.m. Petaluma follows those two games by playing at Cardinal Newman on Tuesday and at Windsor on Thursday.

Casa Grande’s baseball team, coming off an undefeated Vine Valley Athletic League season, takes on two familiar foes, hosting Santa Rosa Tuesday and playing at Redwood on Saturday, Feb. 26.

There are a couple of intriguing boys lacrosse matches on tap for next week, with Petaluma hosting Marin Academy Tuesday and Casa Grande at Marin Catholic on Feb. 26.

It is all the start to what promises to be a very busy sports spring.