Petaluma High varsity basketball coach Anton Lyons has been added to the staff of the North Bay Basketball Academy. He wil serve as director of player development for Sonoma County and help with local NBAA summer basketball camps.

NBBA has planned several camps for the Petaluma area in June and July

The first will be a coed clinic for third through ninth-grade players on June 5 at Petaluma High School. Campers will participate from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

A similar clinic will be held starting June 12 at St. Vincent High School.

Another St. Vincent coed clinic will be held starting July 10 at St. Vincent.

A girls-only camp will be held July 24 at St. Vincent.

There will be a final NBBA coed camp starting July 31 at St. Vincent.

To register, visit the North Bay Basketball Academy website at https://northbaybasketball.com/sonoma-county-camps/

Nick Iacopi and Michael Baribault will present the 10th annual Big House Hoops Camp June 26 through June 29 at Casa Grande High School. The Coed camp will feature a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon for third through sixth graders and an afternoon session from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for seventh through ninth graders.

To register or for more information, contact Iacopi at coachyok@yahoo.com or by phone at 228-5136 or Baribault at mbaribault22@gmail.com