North Bay Basketball Academy is hosting a number of basketball camps at St. Vincent High School this summer.

All but one camp is for both boys and girls. The camps will be directed by St. Vincent assistant basketball coach Nick Iacopi and focus on basketball fundamentals and skills.

The next camp runs from June 19 through July 22.

Iacopi’s Big House Campt runs June 26 through 29. For both boys and girls, its format is a bit different than the other camps, with split sessions. Campers in grades three through six will play from 9 a.m. to noon. Secondary school players in grades seven through nine will go from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. For registration to the Big House Camp, go to: https://forms.gle/4zmoS1hXht1xPC3H9.

Another NBBA coed camp will be July 10 through 13.

A camp July 24-27 will be for girls only and will be conducted by St. Vincent girls basketball coach Will Bullard.

To register for all other camps, go to: https://register.northbaybasketball.com/site/register/register.aspx?EventID=5647