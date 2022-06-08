Basketball camps put a bounce into summer

Basketball bounces back onto the local summer sports scene with kids camps opening on both sides of town.

The granddaddy of them all, the Nothin’ But Net Basketball camp, will be held at Petaluma Junior High on June 14 through June 25.

The girls camp for third through eighth graders will be held form June 14 through 18. The boys camp for the same age group will be June 21 through 25.

The camp includes 30 hours of instruction, a camp basketball and t-shirt, camp awards, a written evaluation, individual competition, position drills and teaching and reinforcement of fundamentals. Campers will be broken into groups of 8-10 campers.

The camps will from from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day with a half-hour lunch break.

The Nothin’ But Net Competition Camp for both boys and girls entering into grades 5 and 6 and 7 through 9 will be held July 19-23.

That camp will include 30 hours of instruction and games, a camp reversible jersey, camp awards, a written evaluation, individual competition, team competition fundamentals reinforcement and position and team drills.

Camp directors are former Petaluma High School boys varsity coach Eric Hoppes and former Petaluma varsity girls coach Doug Johnson.

Instructors include local high school players.

For more information, contact Hoppes at (707) 766-9963 or ehcoach13@yahoo.com.

BIG HOUSE HOOPS

St. Vincent assistant coach Nick Iacopi will host his annual Big House Hoops Camp June 27-30 at St. Vincent High School in conjunction with Michael Baribault.

The camp is for both boys and girls and will include individual skills as well as position drills and games.

Third and sixth graders will be on the court from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and seventh through ninth graders from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Iacopi assists head coach Tom Bonfigli and is head coach of the junior varsity at St. Vincent. He also serves as the Petaluma Regional Director of North Bay Basketball Academy. He has coached at all levels for more than 20 years. Baribault is Director of Basketball Operations and an assistant coach at St. Vincent.

To register, contact Iacopi at 228-5136, email coachyok@yahoo.com or visit the website at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd2hV5O2q_f8fEKe2ii-Smgsiz46KVMdt1oUhQ-5CsG-uZ43w/viewform?fs=e&s=cl