Bender strong in spring training

Casa Grande High School graduate Anthony Bender seems to be on the verge of becoming a Major League baseball player. Bender, a relief pitcher, has had an impressive spring with the Florida Marlins.

Through last Saturday, Bender had pitched six inning for the Marlins, winning one game and saving one without a loss. He had given up no runs, walked none with 10 strikeouts and had not allowed a hit.