The Mustang Athletic Club will hold its third annual Mustang Athletic Crab Feed on Feb. 11 in the De Carli Gym on the St. Vincent de Paul campus. Single ticket sales end Feb. 6.

Doors open at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m.

The evening will include a 50/50 raffle, a dinner of fresh crab and old-style Italian pasta and live entertainment. Serving will be done by St. Vincent student athletes.

All proceeds will go to supporting St. Vincent athletic programs.

To order tickets, go to the website at https://e.givesmart.com/s/:ne0tixFZuKA/e/uMU/