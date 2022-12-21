Paced by the outside shooting marksmanship of senior forward Payton Holcomb, the Benicia Panthers turned back host Petaluma 46-37 in a girls pre-league basketball game on last week.

Holcomb, the fourth-leading scorer in the Diablo Valley League, rattled in 24 points, and her club wound up sweeping both games in a home-and-home series with the Trojans.

The nip-and-tuck contest was decided in the final stanza when the visitors limited the Trojans to only one basket while scoring 13 points of their own.

Petaluma was given every chance to crawl back into the game because of the excessive fouling by the Panthers who had to rotate their entire eight-player roster. The Trojans wound up missing 12 free throws, many coming on the front end of one and one situations.

It was not a case of too many fouls by the aggressive Panthers, it was just a rough contest.

Petaluma had its chances. Holcomb finished with four shots outside the circle which is nothing new for the fourth-year player who averaged 18.1 points per game last season. Petaluma could not isolate her, and had no answer once she got the basketball in her hands.

Benicia held only a 24-22 advantage at halftime as junior forward Sydney Martin continued her improved offensive play from the floor for the home club. Martin spotted several holes in the Benicia defense and drove to the basket with authority with 8 points in the first half and 16 overall.

Brooke Baxman finished with 7 points to back Martin, while Alyssa Goebel finished with 6, but everything came in the opening stanza.

The Panthers lost only two Diablo Valley League games last year.

A major highlight of the evening was a special appearance by special needs students from the area who put on a basketball exhibition supervised by Life Skills class young folks from Petaluma Junior High and Petaluma High schools. The assembled crowd howled its approval with each succeeding good play and basket.

Credit must be given to organizer and special education teacher Ben Comma and players from Benicia and Petaluma who formed a human tunnel as the excited players ran up and down the basketball floor. They all appreciated the moments of joy shared by the players. It was a special event that the participants will not easily forget if the smiles on the players' faces were any gauge