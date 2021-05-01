Bermudez leads Trojan boys basketball team to win over rival Casa Grande

Drowning in a flood of poor shooting early, the Petaluma High boys basketball team reached for a lifeline of hustling defense Thursday night to overcome rival Casa Grande 68-58.

Petaluma had trouble hitting the gym floor in the opening quarter, falling behind 15-8 before a scrambling defense sparked an offensive resurgence.

It helped that senior Trojan guard Esteban Bermudez took charge of the game, scoring 14 of his game-high 28 points in the second period. But he acknowledged it was the team defense that turned things around. “We came out sloppy,” he said. “It was our defense that picked us up. Coach always tells us that good defense leads to good offense.”

“I challenged them to step up,” Petaluma Coach Anton Lyons said. “We put some pressure on them in the second quarter and it got us going.”

At the end, Petaluma had to hang on as a lead that, at one point, was as much as 12 shrank to four before the Trojans regained control.

Playing before a sparse and totally masked crowd of parents in the Petaluma gym, Casa Grande looked to be in charge early. While the Trojans struggled to get shots off the rim and into the net, the Gauchos sprinted to a 10-4 lead fueled by the energy of guard Logan Bailey who scored seven of those 10 points.

The game took an about face in the second period, with Casa Grande making just two baskets, one a 3-point connection from Bailey who finished with 16 for the game. The tenacious Trojan defense forced Casa Grande into 7 turnovers in the period. For the game, the Gauchos unofficially gave the ball up 19 times on turnovers.

While Casa Grande was giving the ball away, at the other end of the court Bermudez was unstoppable. With the Trojans spread wide on the court to give Bermudez room to operate, he was able to penetrate the Casa defense for four driving hoops and accounted for three more baskets on mid-range jump shots.

Casa Grande had only two hits from the floor in the entire period and reached halftime trailing, 29-21.

The second half was more evenly played with Petaluma heating up from the outside with enough 3-point connections to offset determined play by Casa Grande senior Jonah Siebels who had 18 points in the game.

A telling point in the contest came late in the third quarter when Casa Grande had closed the Petaluma lead to four at 41-37. Bermudez, hounding by two Casa defenders, headed toward the hoop, but tossed the ball back to teammate Ivan Cortes who drilled an open 3-pointer to solidify the Petaluma lead.

It went that way the rest of the game. Every time the Gauchos made a run, the Trojans came up with a key hit. Bermudez and Reece Lakritz both netted 3’s to protect the Petaluma lead in the final minutes.

Lakritz had a quietly impressive game for the Trojans, finishing with 12 points. Salim Arikat played well inside, scoring 11.

Ryan McGuinn helped keep Casa Grande within striking distance in the second half and finished with 10 points for the game.

Casa Grande won a wild junior varsity game over Petaluma 60-58 on a buzzer-beating lay-in by Jake Cerruti.