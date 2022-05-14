Best in Redwood Empire track compete at Petaluma High

The best track and field athletes from four Northern California leagues will gather at Petaluma High School Saturday for the Redwood Empire Track and Field Championships.

The meet brings together elite athletes from the Marin County Athletic League, Humboldt Del Norte League, North Bay League and Vine Valley Athletic League. Competitors had to qualify by being among the top three finishers in their event in league meets. There will be five entrants in each event from the North Bay League which has two divisions and 12 schools.

There are no qualifying events with all places determined by time when there are multiple heats.

Competition begins with the field events at 9 a.m. with the running events starting at 10 a.m.

The meet is a qualifier for the North Coast Section Meet of Champions coming up May 27-28 at Dublin High School. The top six best marks in each event qualify for that meet.

Season’s time and distances indicate that Marin County athletes may be the ones to watch in the boys competition.

Archie Williams’ Max Henzl has the top times in both the 100 (10.78) and 200 (22.39) dashes. Henzl also has the best long jump at 22-2 going into the meet.

Caden Carney of Tamalpais is the favorite in both distance events with a 4:19.31 best in the 1600 and a 9:28.38 in the 3200.

Qualifying from the VVAL championship Petaluma boys team were: Silas Pologorgis in the 100, 200 and shot put; Raymond Somoff and Javier Gutierrez in the 800; Drake Newell in the 1600 and 3200-meter runs; Zeeshan Deura in the 3200; William Gilmore in the 110 high hurdles; Max Pedotti-Jacobs in the pole vault; and Lucas Vanderlind in the discus.

Qualifying from the Casa Grande boys team were: Jacob Barlow in the 100; Isaac Vasquez in the 3200; Thayne Baum Rust in the 110 high hurdles and 300 intermediates; and Kai Jaime in the 300 intermediates.

Marin County has the speed in the girls competition, while Sonoma County can go long .

Among the athletes to watch is Marin Catholic’s Angelique Addae who has the fastest time in both the 100 (12.18) and the 200 (26.04)

In the distance runs, Montgomery’s Hanne Thomsen is the one to beat. She is No. 1 seed in both the 1600 (4:45.1) and 3200 (10:21.15).

In the field, Ellie Roan from West County is the leader in both the shot (36-4) and discus (113-1).

Qualifiers from Casa Grande’s VVAL second-place team are: Madita Scheubmayr and Isabelle Thors in both the 100 and 200; Carly Guerrero in the 400; and Abigail Burch in the 300 hurdles.

Qualifying for the Petaluma girls were Reilly Kreutz in the 800 and 1600; Kate Doherty in the 1600; Nora Lounious in the 3200; and Ava Stub in the high jump.