Best NCS softball hitter still has a season left

Earlier this season, a large number of softball fans from Napa traveled to the Casa Grande High School campus to support the Vine Valley Athletic League champion Vintage Crushers, led by ﬂame-throwing pitching phenom Raimy Gamsby. A senior commit to Rutgers, Gamsby didn’t disappoint, striking out 15 Gauchos with pitches that most of the players the host team could not square up. Late in the game, however, one of the Gaucho girls got around on a Gambsy heater and rocketed it on only two bounces to the left field fence. The ball never had a chance to go out of the park because it was hit too hard and low to the ground.

That hitter was junior third baseman Jaime McGaughey who carved out an impressive season of her own as a slugger for Casa Grande.

A couple of weeks later, McGaughey got enough lift on two hard-hit balls that left the yard against Benicia, the championship team in the very competitive Diablo-Foothill League in a non-league tournament game, and people were starting to take notice of the hard-hitting junior.

McGaughey or her most ardent supporters would probably not be oﬀended if some hitting evaluators compare her stroke to that of some full-swinging baseball players. She has extremely good hand and eye coordination, and gets a lot out of her lower body on each attempt at the plate. Some of her hits are every bit as solid to the opposite side of the diamond as they are to her pull side.

She opened the season with four hits in each of games against non-league opponents Montgomery and Cardinal Newman.

In later games, the slugging third baseman demonstrated tremendous patience at the plate. Against rival Petaluma in the second round of VVAL play, she walked three times without swinging at pitches marginally out of the zone. In one of the cuts she did take, the ball shot oﬀ her bat into center ﬁeld driving in a pair of runs.

Petaluma High Coach Kurt Jastrow, dean of softball coaches in the Redwood Empire, admitted that his pitcher pitched around McGaughey and that he even considered walking her with the bases full on an at bat where she singled. “Jeﬀ Marcia (co head coach) and I kicked that idea around brieﬂy,” Jastrow mused. McGaughey has drawn bases on ball four times against the Trojans, and she leads her team with twice the number of walks as any teammate. “She is as good of a hitter as any of the girls who have played in this section,” noted Jastrow.

At the conclusion of the regular season, McGaughey ﬁnished leading the VVAL and all North Coast Section Division 2 hitters with a batting average of .648 that included six home runs. She scored 20 runs with the top on-base mark in the VVAL at .716.

The slugging third baseman led the Gauchos into the North Coast Section post season with a team record of 11-10.

Casa coach Scott Sievers knows he has a special hitting gem in his ranks, and at times he weighed where to bat her in the lineup. “I have thought about slotting her as high as second,” he said. “We would like to get her as many at bats as possible.”

After sitting out one game with a slight injury to her shoulder, McGaughey bounced back in the late season to get another base hit oﬀ Vintage ace Gamsby and a home run in the ﬁnal league home contest against Napa.

Like many of the very good softball players locally, McGaughey was groomed for the game through the Petaluma Steal Breeze travel program based at Prince Park. McGaughey teamed with outstanding players Mallory O’Keefe (Petaluma) and Sophia Skubic (St. Vincent) on a 14-under edition of the Breeze in 2019. All three girls are having MVP worthy seasons for their respective teams this season.

McGaughey was a ﬁrst team all-VVAL selection in her junior season. She out slugged the senior VVAL designated Oﬀensive Player of the Year by 58 points.

Heading toward a senior season next year, McGaughey is going through an exciting, if not nervous, period of softball improvement with the statewide Sacramento Firecracker high-end developmental program that promotes many prospects to college evaluators.

The competition during weekend tournament play during the summer has done nothing but improve her timing in the batter's box. The time for the next step in advancing her softball skills to college level competition is rapidly approaching for the hard-hitting prospect from Casa Grande High School.