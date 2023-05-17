Redwood Empire track athletes have been paired down to the best of the best as they prepare for the North Coast Section Meet of Champions coming up Friday and Saturday at Dublin High School.

Only the top six competitors in each event at last weekend’s Redwood Empire Area Meet at San Rafael High School qualified for this week’s NCS meet which, in turn, is a qualifier for the California State Meet on May 26-27, at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Buchanan High School in Clovis. The top three athletes in each event at NCS qualify for state.

Here is how Petaluma athletes fared at last weekend’s Redwood Empire meet:

Pole vaulter Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, a Petaluma junior, led the list of local Redwood Empire Meet qualifiers, finishing third in the pole vault at 12-8.

Petaluma High’s Silas Pologeorgis qualified for the Redwood Empire meet in the 200, finishing sixth in 22.79. He was also 10th in the 100 in 11.39.

Casa Grande’s Dylan Mainaris ran 2:01.65 to qualify fifth in the 800.

Petaluma’s Lucas Vanderlind qualified fifth in the discus with a throw of 131-09 and was also 11th in the shot at 40-11 ¼.

Petaluma’s Raymond Somoff was 13th in the 400 in 53.28.

Casa’s Isaac Vasquez was 10th in the 3200 in 10:18.74.

Petaluma’s Adrian Larimore finished 11th in the 110 high hurdles in 16.86 and Casa’s Charly Ramierz 12th in the same time.

Petaluma’s Nicholas was 10th in the 300 hurldles in 43.14 with Larimore 12th in 43.33.

Casa Grande’s Sebastian Lomas was the best of the local jumpers, joining several high jumpers to clear 5-6 and finishing 12th.

Petaluma’s 4x400 relay team of Pologeorgis., Brody Breen, Ryder Wilson, and Somoff was fifth in 3:34.75.

Casa Grande’s 4x800 team of Vasquez, Srihan Goli, Jack Dufour, and Mainaris was sixth in 8:51.09.

Best effort for area girls came in the distance events and from Casa Grande’s Abigail Busch in the hurdles. A junior, Busch was fourth in the 300-meter hurdles in a personal best 48.88 and fifth in the 100s in 16.86.

Petaluma’s Reilly Kreutz qualified sixth in the 800 in 2:55.22 and in the 1600 in 5:14.48, also a PR.

Casa Grande sophomore Avery Codington ran a strong fourth in the 3200 in 11:39.07.

Petaluma’s Kate Doherty ran a personal best 1:02.67 to finish 11th in the 400.

Best effort by a local relay team was the fifth-place finish in the 4x800 run by Codington, Addison Fields. Bryn Doyle and Emily Bendzick.

Redwood from the Marin County Athletic League won the boys team title with 71 points, with Tamalpais also from the MCAL and Maria Carrillo from the North Bay League tying for second with 58.

Maria Carrillo continued to dominate girls competition, winning the meet with 102, followed by Montgomery with 87 and Redwood with 45.