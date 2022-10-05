Big day for Casa Grande cross country team

The Casa Grande boys dominated the first Vine Valley Athletic League center meet of the season held at Wetlands Eagle Park in American Canyon last week. The Gauchos defeated Napa 29-55, followed by Petaluma with 71, Vintage with 81, Justin-Siena with 117 and American Canyon with 148.

The Casa Grande varsity girls were also first with 36 points, followed by Petaluma with 52, Justin-Siena with 68, Napa with 83, Vintage with 108 and American Canyon with 164.

The Petaluma team had an adventure even before the competition started. While they were warming up, Trojan runners discovered a Peregrine Falcon in distress and took time to call a local bird rescue agency for help. Unfortunately, the runners later learned that the bird succumbed to his health problems.

“I feel incredibly proud of the kids for being outstanding community stewards,” said Petaluma coach Jon Tallent.

Dylan Mainaris led the Gaucho win, finishing the 3-mile course in a record 17:06.2. Petaluma’s Javi Gutierrez was second in 17:20.5, with the Gauchos’ Isaac Vasquez third in 17:26.3.

Other counting Gauchos were Kevin Hansen, sixth in 17:36.3, Srihan Goli, ninth in 17:56.4 and Ryan Comella, 10th in 17:59.4.

Aiden Hicks was a strong eighth for Petaluma in 17:50. Rounding out the counting Petaluma team were Max Bloom,14th in 18:08.0; Miles Paisley, 21st in 18:34.9 and Ryder Wilson, 26th in 18:54.1.

Petaluma’s Reilly Kreutz established a course record while winning the girls varsity race in 19:49.5, ahead of Casa’s Avery Codington, second in 20:05.5 and Petaluma teammate Kate Doherty, third in 20:44.6.

Completing the winning team for Casa were, Abigail Busch, fifth in 21:45.5; Stella Alvarenga, seventh in 21:53.0; Elizabeth Vesnys, 10th in 22:16.3 and Melanie Garcia, 12th in 22:29.7.

For Petaluma, Nora Lounibos was 15th in in 22:34.7, Eva Tate 16th in 22.43.0 and Georgiana Morris 17th in 22:46.5.

The only division not won by Casa Grande was the junior varsity boys competition, won by Napa with 53 points, followed by Petaluma with 58, Vintage with 63, Casa with 96, Justin-Siena with 121 and American Canyon with 163.

Vintage’s Jack Heffner won the race in 18:53.9 with Casa Grande’s, Diego Vaca second in 19:22.8, Petaluma’s TJ Carl third in 19:24.2, Petaluma’s Max Romeroy-Roney fourth in 19:25.8, Casa Grande’s Benton Lichty fifth in 19:27.2 and Casa’s Nathra Kern sixth in 19:31.1.

Only three schools had full girls junior varsity teams, with Casa Grande finishing first with 31, followed by Justin-Siena with 42 and Vintage with 47.

Casa Grande’s Emily Bendzick was first in 20:23.0. Also among the top 10 were Gauchos Bryn Doyle, third in 3:04.7, and Addison Fields, fourth in 23:25.6.