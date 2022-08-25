Big early battle for St. Vincent

St. Vincent and St. Bernard are working on the theory of the Big Bang to open the 2022 football season.

Among Northern California small schools, the bang doesn’t get much bigger than the collision between St Vincent’s North Coast Section Division 7 champion Mustangs and St. Bernard’s perennial playoff Crusaders.

Kickoff to start the season is 2 p.m. Saturday on St. Bernard’s Eureka campus.

St. Vincent is coming off a spectacular 11-2 season that included a share of the North Bay League Redwood championship, a North Coast Section championship and the school’s first trip to the CIF NorCal championship playoffs.

St. Bernard’s 7-5 record was more a reflection of the difficulty of the Crusaders’ schedule than any drop-off in team strength. Not only did the Eureka team again reach the NCS Division 5 playoffs, but it came within a point of defeating eventual NorCal champion San Marin, losing 26-25.

Last season’s meeting between the two powerhouses was a classic, with St. Vincent prevailing 21-20 when St. Bernard’s missed a potential game-winning field goal as time expired.

St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog anticipates a similar struggle Saturday.

“We’re expecting a battle,” he said. “We expect the same type of game we had last year. It will come down to who makes the more mistakes.

“They have a very good quarterback.”

That quarterback, senior Drew Sisemore, last season completed 125 of 241 passes for 1,837 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 733 yards and four more touchdowns.

St. Bernard’s has lost its two best receivers but returns an exciting runner in Wyatt Simoni, who gained 553 yards and scored nine touchdowns last season as a sophomore.

St. Vincent heads north after canceling last Saturday’s planned scrimmage against Analy.

Herzog said a combination of injuries, lack of practice time and a suspension for a code of conduct violation left his team down to 17 players and that wasn’t enough to risk an injury with an expected tough physical game coming up.

The coach said the code of conduct violation would have sidelined three players for the scrimmage, but after an investigation, it was determined that only one player was involved. The coach did not specify what school conduct rules were violated.

An added attraction for the game, as it will be all season, is the Kai Hall watch. The Mustang senior is within 44 yards of becoming St. Vincent’s all-time rushing leader and within 1,664 of breaking the Redwood Empire’s all-time rushing record.

Saturday’s game is one of two the rivals will play this season, with the Crusaders coming Oct. 15 to Petaluma to face the Mustangs.