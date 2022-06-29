Big month of basketball at St. Vincent

July will be a big month for basketball at St. Vincent High School with two big tournaments and a summer camp.

The St. Vincent Summer Showdown for high school teams will be held July 9 and 10 in DeCarli Gym on the St. Vincent campus.

Participating teams will be Novato, Cloverdale, Marin Academy, Healdsburg, Drew, Sam Domenico, Middletown, Casa Grande, Tamalpais, Maria Carrillo and Richmond in addition to the host team

That will be followed by the Mustang Summer Jam on July 16-17. Playing in that tournament will be American, San Marin, Santa Rosa, Montgomery, Averroes, San Rafael, Drew, Maria Carrillo, Head Royce and John Swett, along with St. Vincent.

Last season’s Summer Jam produced some exciting basketball with St. Vincent and Montgomery winning their pools and the Vikings defeating St. Vincent in the final game of the weekend.

St. Vincent will also host its Camp of Champions for boys in fourth through sixth grades on July 11 through July 14.

The camp is directed by St. Vincent boys coach Tom Bonfigli.

To register, visit the website at svhs-pet.org/camp-registration/