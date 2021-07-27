Big names at Big House Hoops Camp

The Big House Hoops Camp for boys and girls in the third through ninth grade returns from Aug. 2 through Aug. 5. This year’s camp will be held at St. Vincent High School. Players in grades third through sixth will play from 9 a.m. to noon with seventh through ninth graders in camp from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The camp will be directed by St. Vincent assistant basketball coaches Nick Iacopi and Michael Baribault. Current and former Petaluma-area high school athletes will assist as coaches.

Special guests will include Joey Potts, a former Petaluma High star, who was a member of the Pac-12 championship Oregon State team; Joey Rodriguez, a former Casa Grande standout who played at College of Marin and University of Hawaii at Hilo and Cetrick Yeanay, another Casa Grande graduate, who played at Santa Rosa Junior College and is finishing his collegiate career at California State University Martime.

To register or for more information, contact Iacopi at coachyok@yahoo.com or by phone at 228-5136 or Baribault at mbaribault22@gmail.com or by phone at 321-9028.