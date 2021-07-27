Subscribe

Big names at Big House Hoops Camp

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
July 27, 2021, 7:43AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The Big House Hoops Camp for boys and girls in the third through ninth grade returns from Aug. 2 through Aug. 5. This year’s camp will be held at St. Vincent High School. Players in grades third through sixth will play from 9 a.m. to noon with seventh through ninth graders in camp from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The camp will be directed by St. Vincent assistant basketball coaches Nick Iacopi and Michael Baribault. Current and former Petaluma-area high school athletes will assist as coaches.

Special guests will include Joey Potts, a former Petaluma High star, who was a member of the Pac-12 championship Oregon State team; Joey Rodriguez, a former Casa Grande standout who played at College of Marin and University of Hawaii at Hilo and Cetrick Yeanay, another Casa Grande graduate, who played at Santa Rosa Junior College and is finishing his collegiate career at California State University Martime.

To register or for more information, contact Iacopi at coachyok@yahoo.com or by phone at 228-5136 or Baribault at mbaribault22@gmail.com or by phone at 321-9028.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette
{{/if}}