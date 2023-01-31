Big tournaments coming for VVAL wrestlers

NCS dual meet tournamen is this Saturday|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 31, 2023, 12:44PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Petaluma vs. Napa results

Petaluma 45 Napa 30

128 lbs---James Harjak (P) win via pinfall over Jack Moore (N)

134---Josiah Orozco (N) win via pinfall over Wyatt Ames (P)

140---Wyatt Mills (P) win via pinfall over Aran O'Brien (N)

147---Nigel Clay (N) win via pinfall over Loomis Glashan (P)

154---Collin Taylor (N) win via pinfall over Kory Huppert (P)

162---Mario Deainni (N) win by decision 10-6 over Zach Bettencourt (P)

172--Roy Garcia-Cambray (P) win by pinfall over Jonah Schwarze (N)

184--Yovanni Palma (P) win via decision 8-3 over TJ Carl (P)

197---Trevor Dunn wins by FF

222---Ed Berncich (P) wins by pinfall over David Lopez (N)

287--Jagger Williams (P) wins by decision 8-5 over Joey Payne (N)

108---Spencer Madson-Castillo (P) win by pinfall over Blake Feaver (N)

115--Chris Gaxiola (N) wins by pinfall over Donovan Grimes (P)

122--Cooper Ames (P) wins by pinfall over Andres Gonzalez (N)

The Petaluma High wrestling tuned up for its showdown dual Vine Valley Athletic League match with Casa Grande by defeating Napa 45-30.

Petaluma was scheduled to meet Casa Grande Wednesday at Casa.

Against Napa, James Harjak a 128 pounds, Wyatt Mills at 140 pounds, Roy Garcia-Cambray at 172 pounds, Ed Berncich at 222 pounds, Spencer Madson-Castillo at 108 pounds and Cooper Ames at 122 pounds all won by pins.

Yovanni Palma at 184 pounds and Jagger Williams at 287 pounds both won by decision.

The Petaluma girls defeated Napa in a forfeit-marked match 18-12.

Highlight for Petaluma was a pin by Giselle Garcia-Cambray in the 113-pound class.

VVAL teams now move into post-season competition.

The North Coast Section Dual Meet Tournament will be held Saturday at American Canyon. Seven to 10 teams from Humboldt-Del Norte, Coastal Mountain, the VVAL and Marin County Athletic League will compete in a team vs. team dual meet for Redwood Empire pennants in divisions 2 and 3.

The VVAL Tournament will be held Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 with the top 3 in eight weight classes qualifying for the North Coast Section Tournaments on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 with the boys at James Logan High in Fremont and the girls at Albany High. The top 2 in boys and the top 4 in girls qualify for the State Tournament in Bakersfield on Feb. 23 through Feb. 25.

