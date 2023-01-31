The Petaluma High wrestling tuned up for its showdown dual Vine Valley Athletic League match with Casa Grande by defeating Napa 45-30.

Petaluma was scheduled to meet Casa Grande Wednesday at Casa.

Against Napa, James Harjak a 128 pounds, Wyatt Mills at 140 pounds, Roy Garcia-Cambray at 172 pounds, Ed Berncich at 222 pounds, Spencer Madson-Castillo at 108 pounds and Cooper Ames at 122 pounds all won by pins.

Yovanni Palma at 184 pounds and Jagger Williams at 287 pounds both won by decision.

The Petaluma girls defeated Napa in a forfeit-marked match 18-12.

Highlight for Petaluma was a pin by Giselle Garcia-Cambray in the 113-pound class.

VVAL teams now move into post-season competition.

The North Coast Section Dual Meet Tournament will be held Saturday at American Canyon. Seven to 10 teams from Humboldt-Del Norte, Coastal Mountain, the VVAL and Marin County Athletic League will compete in a team vs. team dual meet for Redwood Empire pennants in divisions 2 and 3.

The VVAL Tournament will be held Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 with the top 3 in eight weight classes qualifying for the North Coast Section Tournaments on Feb. 17 and Feb. 18 with the boys at James Logan High in Fremont and the girls at Albany High. The top 2 in boys and the top 4 in girls qualify for the State Tournament in Bakersfield on Feb. 23 through Feb. 25.