Casa Grande’s Gauchos withstood a furious second-half comeback by Petaluma’ Trojans to pull out a 43-42 victory in the Sonoma County Classic being played at Piner High School in Santa Rosa.

The result sends Casa Grande into the consolation championship game Friday at 4 p.m. against Santa Rosa, a 50-45 winner over Eureka. Petaluma will play Eureka at 2:30 p.m. The championship game at 7 p.m. will feature Piner against Cardinal Newman. Tournament host Piner rolled over Ukiah 65-30 in the semifinals, while Cardinal Newman took care of Christopher-Gilroy 48-33. Ukiah and the Gilroy team play at 5:30 p. m.

The showdown between Petaluma and Casa Grande came down to a final buzzer shot by the Trojans’ season-long scoring leader Kierman Mannion that bounced off the back rim of the hoop, giving Casa Grande its best win of the season.

“This was a huge win for us,” said Casa Grande first-year coach Pat Fahey. “We are starting to turn the corner. We didn’t put a full game together, but we put in a full three quarters.”

Getting to the final shot was a tale of two dramatically different halves.

The Gauchos shocked the icy-fingered Trojans by absolutely dominating the first half.

Led by senior guard Carter Cerruti, Casa Grande built a lead that reached 12 points, but seemed larger, by the half. Petaluma had just five baskets over the first two periods against the aggressive Gaucho defense, but managed to stay in the Piner gym by dropping in seven free throws.

Cerruti, on the other end of the court, scored from near and far, connecting for a pair of 3-pointers on his way to 11 of his team-high 17 points.

The Gaucho problem was that their lead, while substantial, wasn’t enough to completely bury the Trojans who clawed back in an emotional second half.

Led by junior Elliott Blue and an ever tightening defense, the Trojans chopped the Gaucho lead to a manageable 38-32 by the end of the third period.

Casa Grande got its lead back up to 10 at 43-33 on a 3-pointer by Jeffrey Rice about 3 minutes into the final quarter. It was to be the Gauchos’ last points of the game.

Petaluma went to a full-court press and forced three consecutive Casa Grande turnovers, leading to a four-basket streak. The last hoop in the string, an up and under layup by Blue, cut the Gaucho lead to 43-42 and set up the final shot that brought hurt to the Trojans and celebration to the Gauchos.

Blue had his best game as a Trojan, leading all scorers with 19.