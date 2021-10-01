Big win for Petaluma volleyball team

Defending Vine Valley Athletic League volleyball champ Sonoma Valley suffered a major upset at the hands of upstart Petaluma on Thursday as the fired up Trojans rolled to a straight set win in front of a howling group of their fans.

The Trojans were clearly the better team on the floor as they rarely trailed from start to finish. It was the second VVAL win in three matches for Petaluma as it improved its league record to 2-5 while the stunned second-place Dragons slipped to 4-3.

The Trojans won 25-18, 25-19 and 25-22.

Junior defensive specialist Ava Staub and reliable hitter Irene London both had a major contributions in pacing their team to a win. It was a contest in which both girls executed at their best skill level during the same contest, and it played big dividends for the enthusiastic Trojans.

Staub was more than ready before the match began. Wearing a support on her wrist, she got ready to face big-hitting Lola Martin of the Dragons. Martin led the VVAL in kills with an astounding 135 before the competition began.

“It doesn’t make any difference where on the floor they get their kills. We practice just as hard from all angles,” she said before the match. “We may have worked a little harder for this one though.” Staub rotated very well along the back row at the beginning of the first set with four acrobatic digs that might have set the tone for the rest of the match.

Teammate London, at the same time, was slamming down three crowd-pleasing shots for points as the Trojans rushed to a 19-13 lead in the first set.

Stella Schwappach added a couple of kills from the left side of the net for the Trojans, and it forced the visitors to call the first of several time outs in the evening.

Staub made an impressive dig and shot for a point on the same play as Petaluma won the first set 25-18.

Petaluma got solid contributions from sophomore Lily Comma and emerging Grace Nagy as they overhauled the Dragons 15-14 in the second set and never looked back. Comma kicked in with two powerful serves and Nagy made very few mistakes from her position along the right corner of the net. Nagy did not hit the ball especially hard, but her ability to find open space in the Dragon defense was uncanny.

London smashed home another winner along the middle of the net and the Trojans surprisingly captured the second set.

Martin had her moments in the third set with three booming kills as the Dragons appeared to get set for a long comeback. It never happened.

A big block at the center of the net by Jaqueline Mattox helped turn things around for the Trojans who led the rest of the way.

Sonoma began to feel the pressure, and two time out calls didn’t help. The closest the Dragons could get was 23-21, but a big point by Staub took the score out of reach.

Sonoma was forced into too many offensive mistakes by the Petaluma defenders, and they could never recover.

In the longest rally of the match, Petaluma put it away when a Dragon return was hit into the net.

Staub finished the match with her 10th kill of the evening, which was high for the Trojans.

“We have changed things up a bit since our first meeting with Sonoma, and our girls were ready to play,” noted coach Schwappach. “I thought our passing was the best it has been all season. Kiera Alden had a terrific game. She had five aces in serving and it made a difference.”