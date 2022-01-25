Big year for Casa Grande soccer teams

Casa Grande’s surging boys soccer team recorded another big win and took another big step forward in Vine Valley Athletic League play Saturday afternoon, dominating the second half for a 4-0 win over rival Petaluma.

Gaucho senior captain Yahir De Leon had a dream game against his rivals, recording a hat trick with three goals.

Petaluma played the unbeaten Gauchos even through the first half, putting pressure on the Gaucho goal to trail just 1-0 at the break.

The second half was totally dominated by Casa Grande, with the Trojans making only one brief incursion into Casa country.

Casa Grande took charge of its game against Petaluma in the second half on Jan. 22, 2022 at Casa. (SUMNER FOWLER / FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER)

The game changed entirely early in the second half when the Gauchos scored two goals within a two-minute span to go from a one goal to three goal advantage that sealed the deal for the host team.

According to the Casa coaches, the difference was the Gauchos’ ball handling.

“We had better ball movement in the second half,” said Casa Grande co-coach Kevin Richardson. “We started moving the ball around much faster.

“We were able to keep up the pressure,” noted co-coach Jordan Schlau. “We played better physically and emotionally.”

An important point the Casa coaches have been stressing from the start of the season is team play and they were pleased that every player had an opportunity to play in the rivalry game.

The game was the third of the week for the Gauchos who also beat Justin-Siena 3-0 and tied Sonoma 0-0.

Lexis Garcia and Victor Ramirez provided the goals for the win against Justin-Siena. The results left Casa Grande as the only unbeaten boys team in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 4-0-1 league mark and a 7-0-2 overall record.

Petaluma, in the midst of a rebuilding season is 0-5-1 in league and 0-6-2 overall.

CASA GIRLS WIN TWO MORE

The Casa Grande girls soccer team also continued unbeaten, winning its fifth straight VVAL match without a loss by beating Justin-Siena 3-1 and Sonoma Valley 4-0.

Heather Mahoney, Mallory Jones and Gabby Gottshall scored in the win over Justin-Siena. Mahoney also assisted on two goals, while Taylor Ingram assisted on Mahoney’s goal.

Ingram scored twice in the victory over Sonoma Valley with Natalie Labanowski also scoring. Assists came from Jones, Erika Marquardt, Karissa Roldan and Gottshall.

The Gauchos are now facing the crucial part of their schedule, playng at Napa Friday and American Canyon Saturday, and then taking on Petaluma back-to-back on Feb. 2 at Petaluma and Feb. 7 at Casa Grande.