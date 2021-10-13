Subscribe

Bill Soberantes’ gift to Petaluma: The World Wristwrestling Championship

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 12, 2021, 10:54PM
Updated 3 hours ago

It was in 1970, or maybe ’71, time sometimes blurs memory, that I first met Bill Soberantes. I was a very green reporter in my first real journalism job after an internship with my Uncle Sam when I was given a special assignment by my editor, a kindly gentleman named Ralph Thompson. I was to escort the Argus-Courier’s prize columnist to a Rotary Club meeting in Napa. No reporting was involved. I was just to get Bill Soberantes to the meeting and return him safely.

What I quickly realized was that Mr. Soberantes didn’t drive. My first assignment from my editor was to be his chauffer.

Being confined in a car with Bill Soberantes with no clue as to what was going on and no knowledge of Petaluma history was an instant education, although I could have made good use of an interpreter. I might have spoken twice during the trip. Mostly I just nodded my head as my passenger spoke in non-stop stream of conscious about people he had met, people around town and a sport he called wristwrestling, jumping from topic to topic without a discernable break.

As the years went on, I became a close friend of Bill Soberantes. That does not make me unique. Bill had hundreds of close friends. I learned that his rapid-fire speech and whirlwind thought process hid a genuinely kind-hearted man with a creative mind that would mark Petaluma history for decades.

Of all his community contributions, perhaps the most notable and far-reaching was the creation of the World Wristwrestling Championship.

Testing arm strength mano-a-mano has been around as long as testosterone is produced by males. It was Bill who brought the ancient test of masculinity to Petaluma, and he and others along the way, formalized the contest into what became officially the World Wristwrestling Championship and brought Petaluma to the attention of the entire sports world.

By the time I arrived, the World Wristwestling Championship was already in its heyday, and well established as something of a national phenomena. The tournament rules and procedures had been set, divisions created, gained notoriety by the participation of Charles Schultz’s beloved Snoopy and was being televised by ABC’s Wide World of Sports.

Although it would take some time for the World Wristwrestling Championship to be born, there is little doubt that it was conceived on Jan. 27, 1955 when Bill arranged for Jack Homel, a trainer for the Detroit Tigers’ baseball team, to match against rancher Oliver Kullberg. Both men were local. Homel lived in Boyes Hot Springs during the baseball off-season and Kullberg lived in Lakeville.

The match was held in “Diamond Mike” Gilardi’s bar on the corner of Washington and Kentucky streets. With Bill acting as promoter, the match attracted a great deal of local attention. No admission was charged, but donations to the March of Dimes were encouraged.

The two initial contestants were so evenly matched in both strength and determination that the match was, after 3 minutes (a marathon in wristwrestling time) declared a draw. Some maintain that the table collapsed under the pressure.

The event generated enough interest that a committee, consisting of Bill, Gilardi and Homel was formed to organize a tournament to determine a Petaluma champion.

The rest, as they say, is history. But there was a lot of history to be made.

Through the years, the tournament continued to grow, creating such sport legends as Earl Hagerman, Harvey Ballestrini and Duane (Tiny) Benedix.

The first official World Wristwrestling Championship, sponsored by legally constituted World’s Wrestwrestling Championship, Inc., was held in 1962 in Hermann Sons Hall. It was won by Benedix.

The tournament continued to grow over the next several years, moving to the biggest venue in town, the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building. Weight classes were added and a women’s division was formed.

Wristwrestling received a huge boost from an unlikely source in 1968 when Snoopy came to town. Cartoonist Charles Schulz published a series of 11 cartoons featuring Charlie Brown’s beloved comrade traveling to Petaluma to compete in the World Wristwrestling Championship. “Drats!” Snoopy proclaimed. He had no thumb and was disqualified.

Snoopy’s travails and travels were distributed throughout the country and did much to spread the word about what was happening in the small Northern California community.

The next year, Bill’s vision were literally beamed around the world as ABC’s Wide World of Sports added the World Wristwrestling Championship to its cache of different and unique sports, bringing its cameras and celebrities to town.

At this point, a mention must be made of Dave Devoto, owner of Petaluma’s local radio station KTOB. It was Devoto, as president of World Wristwrestling Championship, Inc. who negotiated to bring Wide World of Sports to town and did much to promote the sport, even making a promotional trip to New Zealand.

It was shortly after the sport gained television fame that I was invited to cover high school events and Little League baseball for the six-day-a-week Petaluma Argus-Courier. Until I chauffeured the newspaper columnist to Napa, I had no idea what I had wandered into. I was still pretty clueless when I stepped into the Veterans Memorial Building to cover my first wristwrestling tournament.

I had expected a small-town county fair type of an event. What I got was a packed auditorium of screaming franatics, an explosion of clamoring chaos and bright television lights all focused on competitors emitting bravado and testosterone in equal amounts.

I quickly learned that it took much longer for the contestants to set up than it did for the actual matches. It had to do with why it is called wristwrestling instead of armwrestling. The lesson came from one of the greats, Mr. America, Jimmie Payne, shortly after he had slammed by hand to the table before I could gulp a breath. A man small in stature, but unbelievably strong, Payne explained to me that the key was the original jump and twist of the wrist that gave a contestant an instant advantage.

What really got me hooked on the sport was the emergence of Petaluma native Jim Dolcini as a hometown hero. Dolcini was a big young man, but not as big as some of the behemoths he put down. Many memories have dimmed, faded or merged with time, but I will always manage to recall the look of pure determination on Dolcini’s face as he willed himself to victory over opponents of equal or perhaps even greater strength.

His match against Maurice “Mo” Baker in 1970 is considered one of the greatest wristwrestling matches of all time, with Dolcini finally winning. He would win four world championships against an ever-growing field of contenders.

Dolcini was a living manifestation of the tournament’s motto – “Raw Strength and Courage.”

Over the next several years I had an opportunity to enjoy a half dozen or more championship tournaments and get to know Bill well enough to understand his speech pattern, his often non-linear train of thought and his vision. It was a vision that would bring many other unique and special events from a Harry Houdini Halloween Séance to the now famous Ugly Dog contest to Petaluma. But perhaps none had the impact of the World Wristwrestling Championship.

I eventually moved on as the event that started in a downtown Petaluma bar continued for more than half a century, attracting participants from all over the country and foreign countries like Russia, the Ukraine and Canada.

After Bill passed away in 2003, the World Wrestwrestling Championship moved to Reno. I was saddened by the loss of Bill Soberanes and by the change of venue of his creation. Bill Soberanes will always have a place in the history of Petaluma, Calif., home of the World Wristwrestling Championship.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette