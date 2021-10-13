Bill Soberantes’ gift to Petaluma: The World Wristwrestling Championship

It was in 1970, or maybe ’71, time sometimes blurs memory, that I first met Bill Soberantes. I was a very green reporter in my first real journalism job after an internship with my Uncle Sam when I was given a special assignment by my editor, a kindly gentleman named Ralph Thompson. I was to escort the Argus-Courier’s prize columnist to a Rotary Club meeting in Napa. No reporting was involved. I was just to get Bill Soberantes to the meeting and return him safely.

What I quickly realized was that Mr. Soberantes didn’t drive. My first assignment from my editor was to be his chauffer.

Being confined in a car with Bill Soberantes with no clue as to what was going on and no knowledge of Petaluma history was an instant education, although I could have made good use of an interpreter. I might have spoken twice during the trip. Mostly I just nodded my head as my passenger spoke in non-stop stream of conscious about people he had met, people around town and a sport he called wristwrestling, jumping from topic to topic without a discernable break.

As the years went on, I became a close friend of Bill Soberantes. That does not make me unique. Bill had hundreds of close friends. I learned that his rapid-fire speech and whirlwind thought process hid a genuinely kind-hearted man with a creative mind that would mark Petaluma history for decades.

Of all his community contributions, perhaps the most notable and far-reaching was the creation of the World Wristwrestling Championship.

Testing arm strength mano-a-mano has been around as long as testosterone is produced by males. It was Bill who brought the ancient test of masculinity to Petaluma, and he and others along the way, formalized the contest into what became officially the World Wristwrestling Championship and brought Petaluma to the attention of the entire sports world.

By the time I arrived, the World Wristwestling Championship was already in its heyday, and well established as something of a national phenomena. The tournament rules and procedures had been set, divisions created, gained notoriety by the participation of Charles Schultz’s beloved Snoopy and was being televised by ABC’s Wide World of Sports.

Although it would take some time for the World Wristwrestling Championship to be born, there is little doubt that it was conceived on Jan. 27, 1955 when Bill arranged for Jack Homel, a trainer for the Detroit Tigers’ baseball team, to match against rancher Oliver Kullberg. Both men were local. Homel lived in Boyes Hot Springs during the baseball off-season and Kullberg lived in Lakeville.

The match was held in “Diamond Mike” Gilardi’s bar on the corner of Washington and Kentucky streets. With Bill acting as promoter, the match attracted a great deal of local attention. No admission was charged, but donations to the March of Dimes were encouraged.

The two initial contestants were so evenly matched in both strength and determination that the match was, after 3 minutes (a marathon in wristwrestling time) declared a draw. Some maintain that the table collapsed under the pressure.

The event generated enough interest that a committee, consisting of Bill, Gilardi and Homel was formed to organize a tournament to determine a Petaluma champion.

The rest, as they say, is history. But there was a lot of history to be made.

Through the years, the tournament continued to grow, creating such sport legends as Earl Hagerman, Harvey Ballestrini and Duane (Tiny) Benedix.

The first official World Wristwrestling Championship, sponsored by legally constituted World’s Wrestwrestling Championship, Inc., was held in 1962 in Hermann Sons Hall. It was won by Benedix.

The tournament continued to grow over the next several years, moving to the biggest venue in town, the Petaluma Veterans Memorial Building. Weight classes were added and a women’s division was formed.

Wristwrestling received a huge boost from an unlikely source in 1968 when Snoopy came to town. Cartoonist Charles Schulz published a series of 11 cartoons featuring Charlie Brown’s beloved comrade traveling to Petaluma to compete in the World Wristwrestling Championship. “Drats!” Snoopy proclaimed. He had no thumb and was disqualified.

Snoopy’s travails and travels were distributed throughout the country and did much to spread the word about what was happening in the small Northern California community.

The next year, Bill’s vision were literally beamed around the world as ABC’s Wide World of Sports added the World Wristwrestling Championship to its cache of different and unique sports, bringing its cameras and celebrities to town.

At this point, a mention must be made of Dave Devoto, owner of Petaluma’s local radio station KTOB. It was Devoto, as president of World Wristwrestling Championship, Inc. who negotiated to bring Wide World of Sports to town and did much to promote the sport, even making a promotional trip to New Zealand.