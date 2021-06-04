Bles grand slam leads Trojan girls to final softball win

Rachael Bles made her last game for the Petaluma High School softball team one to remember, belting four hits, including a grand slam home run in the Trojans’ 13-2 win over Vintage. Bles homered to start the Trojans right in the first, doubled in the second, singled in the fourth and later in the same inning, cleared the bases with her second homer.

The game lasted just five innings after Petaluma blew things open with an eight-run fourth inning. Mo Lynch, Hollie Pardini and Alyssa Goebel all drove in runs in the rally.

Casey Sullivan drove in a run for Petaluma in the third inning. For the game, she was 4-for-4 with three RBIs

Katrina Johnson had an easy time notching the win in the pitching circle, giving up two runs on six hits wih four strikeouts over five innings.

Logan Pomi, Lynch and Pardini had two hits each.

The final game of the season was Senior Day with the Trojans honoring Bles, Pomi and Lynch.

In four years of varsity softball for Petaluma, Bles played in 70 games, compiling a .442 batting average and .511 on-base percentage. She had 103 hits, 78 RBIs, 100 runs scored and 21 home runs. Her home run total is a school career record. She will be attending Chico State on an athletic scholarship next fall.

Pomi, who is also an outstanding wrestler, played 62 games over a four-year varsity career with a .339 batting average and .393 on-base percentage. She had 56 hits, 37 RBIs and scored 42 runs. She hit five home runs, all in her senior season. She is headed to the University of Idaho.

Lynch, a transfer, played only her senior season at Petaluma, batting .382 with a .414 on-base percentage. She had 21 hits, 19 RBIs, 14 runs scored and four home runs. Before coming to Petaluma, she played 44 games for Casa Grande, batting .357 with a .430 on-base percentage. She had 50 hits for the Gauchos with 34 RBIs, 41 runs scored and 10 home runs. She will play for Chapman University next season.

Petaluma finished with a 12-5 record with a 0-3 mark against Vine Valley Athletic League opposition.