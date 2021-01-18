Bob Midgley: Born to be a coach

Bob Midgley was born to be a coach.

Former Sonoma Valley High football coach Mick O’Meara was an assistant coach in the 1980s when Bob Midgley was an offensive lineman for the Dragons. “It seems he was always going to be a coach,” O’Meara said. “He was an enthusiastic coach and really enjoyed coaching his fellow linemen. He was an active sideline coach always supporting his players and they in turn always respected him as a coach.”

Midgley, who taught and coached at his alma mater for 25 years, passed away surrounded by his loving family in the early morning hours of Jan. 9. He died just weeks after doctors discovered cancer, which had already spread throughout his body.

When the word first came out about his illness, the community stepped up. Mary’s Pizza Shack had a dine-and-donate day, and on New Year’s Eve, there was a drive-through barbecue dinner that served more than 450 dinners. “The community has been absolutely amazing,” said his sister, Gina Midgley. “It was more than we could imagine.”

Robert “Bob” Dale Midgley Jr., was born in San Francisco, July 23, 1966, to Robert and Velma Midgley. The family lived in San Francisco and briefly in Sacramento before moving to Sonoma when Bob was 3 years old. He attended Prestwood Elementary, Altimira Middle School and was a member of the class of 1984 at Sonoma Valley High School.

As a youngster, he spent many hours at the Boys and Girls Club and was “Boy of the Month” in October 1976. Midgley started playing sports at an early age and played all the usual sports kids play – soccer, T-ball, Little League, Babe Ruth, CYO basketball, boxing, Pop Warner football and, eventually, football and wrestling at Sonoma Valley High, where he earned multiple honors including the Redwood Empire Outstanding Athlete award in football.

Bob Midgley, 1966-2021.

His mother, Velma Midgley, said his coaches were impressed with his attitude because he was the first one on the field and the last one off. “He helped set things up before practice and then put things away after,” she said.

After graduating from SVHS, Bob Midgley attended Santa Rosa Junior College and played football before transferring to Chico State where he played rugby since Chico didn’t have a football team. He then attended Sonoma State University to earn his degree and teaching credential and he played football on the school’s final football team. He was injured that season, but the coaches added him to the staff. Gina Midgley said when Sonoma State dropped football, Bob was upset and chose not to walk in his graduation ceremonies.

While working construction for Jody Scott and working part time at Scott’s Fitness Factory, Bob Midgley started substitute teaching wood shop at Sonoma Valley High. When longtime coach Bob McAllister retired from Altimira Middle School, Midgley moved over there for a full-time physical education position. Soon, he moved back to Sonoma Valley High where he continued teaching PE and started coaching football.

“He coached with Jody Scott on the JV level and eventually was the offensive and defensive coach on the varsity team, where he used his experience and guidance to coach many excellent linemen during our championship years,” O’Meara said. “He was a friend, a mentor and male-figure to a lot of his players. He will always be remembered by the players he coached and the students he taught.”

Mother Velma agreed. “Bob stepped up for the little guy,” she said. “He was always taking people under his wing.”

When O’Meara stepped down as coach and athletic director after the 2012 season, Bob Midgley stepped in and took the reins as athletic director and varsity football coach from 2013 through 2017.

In 1996, he and the former Stacey Walker married and they became the parents of two girls – Kennedy and Kassedy – and he passed his love for sports on to them. “Bob had his girls throwing a softball around when they were still in diapers,” his mother Velma said.

Not only did he introduce them to softball, he coached them along the way including their travel ball teams. Kennedy graduated from SVHS last year and is enrolled at SRJC where she’ll be playing softball – when sports resumes. Kassedy is a ninth grader at SVHS and is looking forward to playing softball and basketball.

Bob Midgley coaching at SVHS in an undated photo (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)

O’Meara said Midgley showed a special bond with his wife, Stacey, and their two daughters. “He was extremely supportive of their activities and all the sports they chose to play. Bob will be remembered for his positive contributions to SVHS teaching and athletics.”