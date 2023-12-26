Boys basketball rankings: New team enters top 7

Much remains the same in The Press Democrat’s second basketball rankings of the season, following a quiet week leading up to Christmas.

The top six teams remain unchanged, but a new name enters the mix at the No. 7 spot as we hit the final nonleague stretch of the year. It might be a bit of an unexpected name, but the final spot in our rankings is proving to be the most difficult to decipher at this point.

1. Montgomery (9-1)

Last ranking: 1

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat Tamalpais 55-45

This week: vs. Heritage-Brentwood (4-6), Wednesday, Bambauer Classic at Marin Catholic

2. Cardinal Newman (11-2)

Last ranking: 2

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat Analy 64-32

This week: vs. Christopher-Gilroy (2-5), Thursday, Sonoma County Classic at Piner

3. Petaluma (10-1)

Last ranking: 3

Since last ranking: 2-0, beat Windsor 51-40 and Archie Williams 54-51

This week: vs. No. 5 Ukiah (11-2), Thursday, Sonoma County Classic at Piner

4. Justin-Siena (7-2)

Last ranking: 4

Since last ranking: 2-1, beat Las Lomas 65-54 and Freedom-Oakley 61-43, lost to Santa Cruz 50-46

This week: vs. Kelseyville (8-5), Thursday

5. Ukiah (11-2)

Last ranking: 5

Last week: 2-0, beat Casa Grande 67-41 and Eureka 61-55

This week: vs. No. 3 Petaluma (10-1), Thursday, Sonoma County Classic at Piner

6. American Canyon (8-4)

Last ranking: 6

Last week: 1-1, beat Windsor 40-30, lost to Tamalpais 64-50

This week: No games

7. St. Vincent (12-0)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat Credo 51-29

This week: vs. Rio Vista (6-6), Thursday, Waterford Winter Classic

Dropped out: No. 7 Piner (7-4)

Bubble (listed alphabetically): Analy (5-7), Maria Carrillo (8-4), Piner (7-4), Santa Rosa (6-5), Sonoma Academy (9-2), Vintage (6-4), Windsor (4-7),

We said last week the No. 7 spot was essentially a tossup between Windsor and Piner, but after both teams recently suffered losses, there are now several teams who could claim it.

The Prospectors now have losses to Windsor and Analy. Windsor has played a more difficult schedule but has still now dropped three in a row, all to teams in our top seven.

Analy, which is probably better than its record indicates, has a win over Piner but has also lost to Maria Carrillo and got beat by Cardinal Newman by 32 last week.

Maria Carrillo is 8-4 but lost by 14 to Sonoma Valley and 25 to Ukiah. Santa Rosa could have a case but lost to Vintage, which also has a case but needed to rally from 18 points down to beat a Rancho Cotate team that lost to both Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley by double figures.

Outside of the top six, there’s clearly lots of parity among the rest of the field, but we should learn more out more about the local hierarchy with the final preleague tournaments coming up this weekend.

For now, we’ll reward St. Vincent for its 12-0 start to the year, despite their weak strength of schedule in relation to our other teams considered. The Mustangs have primarily beaten up on other small schools so far this season but have done so with ease to the tune of an average margin of victory of 29 points per game.

They’ll be tested a bit more this coming week at a tournament in Waterford and we’ll really see how they stack up against better local competition when they open North Bay League-Redwood play against No. 5 Ukiah in the first week of January.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.