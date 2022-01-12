Boys basketball: Three starters out as Gauchos fall to Sonoma

Casa Grande’s boys basketball Gauchos held off COVID-19 for two strong Vine Valley Athletic League games, but it finally caught up with them Saturday night. The pandemic didn’t force the Gauchos off the court, but it did play a major part in the end to their two-game winning streak to start the league season.

Playing on their home court, the Gauchos fell into a deep hole early and were beaten by Sonoma Valley’s Dragons, 73-64. Both teams played with just eight players because of quarantine issues caused by positive COVID-19 tests, but three of the ineligible players on the Casa side were three of its best.

Off the court were their two biggest players, 6-foot, 6-inch Brandon Allred and 6-foot, 3-inch 220-pound Colin Patchet. Also missing was 3-point sharp shooter Logan Bailey.

With their big men benched, the Gauchos had no answer for Sonoma’s 6-foot, 4-inch Dom Girish and 6-foot, 5-inch Ander Mathison. Girish poured through 29 points and Mathison added 19 in a two-Dragon scoring show.

Without three of his best teammates missing, Tory Cain tried to carry the Gauchos, scoring 20 points. At times, he was the lone Casa Grande force in the paint, highlighting an outstanding defensive performance with two spectacular in-your-face blocked shots.

Cain finished with 20 points for the Gauchos, while Carter Cerruti collected 14, Carson Aden 12, Jordan Giacomini 10 and Cole Williams 6.

It took an inspired Casa Grande second half to make the game close.

Sonoma Valley scored the first nine points of the game and was on top 25-12 at the end of the first quarter hitting five shots from beyond the arc and five on drives to take control early. By the half, the game was still firmly in the Dragons’ grasp with a 47-25 lead.

It was a new game, headed in the opposite direction in the second half. Sparked by strong play by Aden and an aggressive defense, Casa Grande began battling back.

Back-to-back 3s by Cain and Aden cut the Sonoma lead to five at 65-58 midway through the final quarter, but the Gauchos could get no closer.

The loss followed back-to-back Gaucho league wins over Vintage 80-72 and Napa 78-54.

Cain led a strong Casa Grande attack with 25 points with Bailey scoring 18 and Allred 11 in the impressive win over Vintage.

Sophomore Williams had his best game of the season to lead the victory at Napa. Allred counted 17.

PETALUMA IDLE

Petaluma’s Trojans who had such high hopes for the VVAL season after going 9-3 in pre-league play, haven’t had a chance to get on the court since competing in the Sonoma County Classic on Dec. 30.

Petaluma has had three league games canceled by COVID-19 complications.

The Trojans are scheduled to try again Thursday night at home against rival Casa Grande.

SV STARTS LEAGUE

St. Vincent’s boys haven’t played a game this year because of COVID issues.

After a 9-1 pre-league season, the Mustangs will make their long-delayed debut in the North Bay League at home Thursday night against Rancho Cotate. A non-league game against Upper Lake is also still a go.