The dream road that was the Casa Grande girls soccer season came to an abrupt end Thursday evening when the Gauchos were beaten in the semifinals of the CIF NorCal Division II playoffs 1-0 by a very quick Branson team from Ross.

The loss snapped an 11-game Casa Grande winning streak that carried the Gauchos to a 16-3-3 record, the championship of the Vine Valley Athletic League, the North Coast Section title and a win over McClatchy of Sacramento in the first round of the NorCal playoffs.

At the end, there were tears, but for more than the loss.

“We were crying not because we lost, but because it was the last time we would be playing together,” explained Casa senior forward Natalie Labanowski.

“We really were like a family,” added senior Mari Bentivegna. “Every single game we came more together.”

“It was surreal,” added senior Natalia Young. “We just kept winning. We felt like what we were doing was important for our school and our community.”

The end came swiftly. Branson sophomore Ally Hsieh got behind Casa Grande defenders about midway through the first half and managed to find the net from close in.

“We knew she was fast and we couldn’t let her get behind us, but she managed to get in behind a couple of times and one of those times she scored,” noted Casa Grande Coach Vinnie Cortezzo.

End of story.

Not hardly.

The one, only and final score doesn’t begin to tell the tale of two well-matched soccer teams that battled even through a clear but cold night, with spectacular individual efforts adding up to strong team performances at both ends of the Casa pitch.

The first half was relatively slow paced, featuring Hsieh’s goal and a second Branson shot a few minutes later that found the net but was ruled invalid by an offsides call.

The pace picked up considerably in the second half, with both sides having opportunities, but nothing getting by goalkeepers Abby Harvey for Casa Grande and Patricia DePalma for Branson. Both made crucial and sometimes acrobatic saves.

Casa pushed hard through the entire second half, but especially during the final minutes as time clicked away on their season.

“We threw everything at them but the kitchen sink at the end, but we just couldn’t make it happen,” Cortezzo said.

“I’m proud of these girls and what they accomplished,” the coach said. “Only one team gets to end the season with a win.”

Cortezzo said his Gauchos had trouble getting untracked. “We struggled in the first half. In the second half we settled in and played much better. Neither team had a lot of chances.”

“We left it all on the field,” Labanowski said to sum up the game and Casa Grande’s season.

Branson will play Marin Academy Saturday for the Nor-Cal championship. Marin Academy defeated Maria Carrillo 1-0 Thursday night in its semifinal game.