It wasn’t the best Petaluma American Legion baseball season of all time, but it was a good one and it was the busiest.

The Leghorns played just one game shy of 50 in a season that stretched from May 31 to July 24. During that time, the 19-under team won 39 games and lost 10. The 49 games were believed to be the most ever played by a Leghorn team.

Ironically, had they reached the 40-game mark in wins, the Leghorns might still be playing. One more win in the California State Tournament might have led to another and a trip to the Regional Tournament, the last step before the American Legion World Series.

But a historically long season ended for the Leghorns in the State Championship Tournament at Jackie Robinson Stadium on the UCLA campus.

The Leghorns won their first two games in the battle for the right to advance to the Regional Tournament, beating Clovis in their first game 6-2, and Yuba-Sutter 12-1. But, in the pivotal third game, the Petalumans lost to El Segundo 12-10. The Leghorns gave up nine runs in the second inning and couldn’t quite battle all the way back. The end came in a 4-1 loss to Yuba-Sutter.

The loss ended a string of four straight State Tournament championships for the Leghorns.

“We just couldn’t get the big hits when we needed them,” noted Leghorn Coach Spencer Finkbohner.

The season jump started when the Leghorns began with a win over the Sonoma Stompers collegiate team. There followed a long summer of baseball that, at one point, included a stretch of 97 innings in 10 days.

A highlight was a successful road trip to Medford, Ore., with a stop in Eureka to take on the Humboldt Eagles. The Petaluma team was 5-1 on that journey. There was also a sweep in the Alameda Fourth of July Tournament against collegiate teams using all-wood bats.

Austin Steeves pitched the Leghorns into the American Legion State Tournament by beating Fairfield 2-1 in the American Legion Area Tournament. Steeves, backed by a solid defense, scattered six hits, walked just one and struck out eight. He lost his shutout in the seventh inning of the game when he gave up a home run.

On their way to the big championship game, the Leghorns defeated the Humboldt Eagles 4-3 in extra innings, the Napa Valley Baseball Club 6-5, and Yolo Post 77 by the 10-run rule.

Both Petaluma and Yuba City moved on to the State Tournament as representatives of Area 1. Yuba went on to win the State Tournament, while the Leghorns had their State Tournament streak snapped.

“We were disappointed,” Finkbohner said. “But I am proud of the team. It was definitely a grind, and we asked a lot of every player.”

One of the things Finkbohner and his staff asked was that the Leghorns play at different positions than they had been playing in high school. Thus a player like Nico Antonini ended up in the outfield, rather than at shortstop where he played at St. Vincent High School.

“We tried to project where a guy would be at the next level rather than where they were before,” the coach said. ”We wanted to give them some variety and versatility.

With 49 games, it was essential that the Leghorns carry a lot of pitchers and Finkbohner was careful with how he used a roster of many players who had thrown in high school. “We learned which guys needed to throw more and which needed to throw less,” he said.

With players from nine different high school backgrounds, one of the coaches’ biggest challenges was bonding them into a single Leghorn team. Finkbohner said they were helped by the leadership shown by a number of players, most notably Caze Demmelaere, a Leghorn veteran from Rancho Cotate High School, and Antonini, a junior from St. Vincent High School.

“Caze and Nicco were always right in the middle of things,” the coach said.

Dante Vacchini, a Petaluma High product, led with his bat and all-around play, according to the coach. “He sprayed the ball all around the ball park,” Finkbohner said.

A big surprise for the coach was first baseman Brady Boyd from Cardinal Newman. “He played hard and got a lot of big hits,” Finkbohner noted. “He ended up hitting in the No. 4 hole for us.”

One of the advantages the Leghorn had this season, as they have had every season, was the stability of the coaching staff.

Finkbohner began his connection to the American Legion team as a player in 2008 and earned his coaching credentials under legendary Leghorn Coach Casey Gilory. His coaches, Charley Parnow and Pat Hodges, are both former Leghorn players. “They are two really good Leghorns who have given a lot to the program,” the head coach said.

“I also want to think Rod Moore and the Leghorn board members for all their support and for keeping me around.”

That support included pushing for a new full-size diamond being built by the city with community support at the East Washington Street Fields. The diamond will give the Leghorns their first true home field.

“That new ball park will definitely be a game changer for us,” said Finkbohner. “It will give us a home field that we can be proud of.”

The team the coach will put on the new field will probably be very similar to the one that won 39 games this season. Players for all summer teams come and go depending on commitments, but 15 of the 17 players who formed the core of this year’s Leghorn team are eligible to return next summer.

“More teams are getting into Legion baseball,” the coach said. “It is getting more competitive. We went to Regionals four years in a row and we want to start another streak.”