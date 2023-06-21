It’s on the road again for the Petaluma Leghorns American Legion baseball team after it crammed 10 games into five days

The Leghorns head north this week on a trip to Medford, Ore with a stop in Eureka to play to Humboldt Eagles, a strong team with a 10-3-1 overall record starting this week.

Then it is on to Medford for a weekend tournament that will include games against the host Medford Mustangs, Klamath Falls, Grant Pass and Reno.

The Leghorns start out on their excursion after winning seven of the 10 games during a stretch that included seven home games at Petaluma High.

The streak started poorly for the Petaluma team with two losses to the Diablo Valley Oaks, before it got untracked to defeat the Fairfield Indians 8-1.

The Leghorns paused from outside competition for a fun game against the team’s alumni players, with the current squad winning 9-6.

The Leghorns split a doubleheader with Game Prep from San Mateo, winning 9-1, before falling 4-1.

Then came an impressive sweep of the highly regarded Sacramento Yankees 3-2 and 3-0 behind excellent pitching

The stretch concluded with a 2-1, 10-5 sweep of Yolo American Legion Post 77.

“We get about a half a breath now,” noted Leghorn Manager Spencer Finkbohner. “Our pitching and defense have been pretty good throughout the stretch. ” The Leghorns start the road trip with a 16-3 record to show for their busy season.

They have a big game for pride coming up in July 1 at Casa Grande High when they face the Petaluma Express, a first-year collegiate team.