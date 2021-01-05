Cali Sullivan gives Trojan track team sprint speed

Petaluma track and field coach Doug Johnson has been at the school for 50 years and not too many things come up during each season that are a totally new experience for him. The venerable mentor did confess, however, that the current Coronavirus has created an uncertainty about his sport of track and field that is a new experience for coach and Trojan athletes alike.

“Our season was over before the kids competed in any track meets last year, and we are waiting to hear about the possible beginning of high school sports this spring,” Johnson said. “I’m not going to get excited about anything now until we hear from the CIF.”

The track at Steve Ellison Field was named for Johnson last season, but there has been no competition on the new oval since the early closeout of the scheduled 2020 campaign.

The Westside Relays, a favorite project of Johnson down through the years, were scratched as well. Elementary school athletes from the west side of Petaluma were denied that special event when youngsters get a chance to compete on the track at PHS. Every season, Johnson would tabulate the names of all the athletes who placed in the various events and pass them along to the Argus- Courier. It didn’t happen in 2020 for the first time in recent memory.

“I feel for all of our spring sports athletes who lost their season to the pandemic,” noted Johnson. “Some of these kids worked very hard before they signaled the end of competition. Our track athletes did not participate in one dual meet.”

One of the good athletes the veteran coach was referring to was junior sprinter Cali Sullivan who posted solid marks in the 100, 220 and 440 and was among the top 10 in each of those events in the North Coast Section.

As a sophomore in 2019, Cali was timed at 12.78 in the 100 meters which was third in the North Coast Section. At that time, she was listed with the best time in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

In the 400-meter run, the very determined T-Girl was clocked at 60:42 which was also third in the North Coast Section and third in the VVAL.

At present, Sullivan is a member of the PHS cross country team under PHS head coach Jeff Franklin. The 5 kilometer run on all types of terrain helps her strength and endurance and is a healthy way to work with teammates. The sport has traditionally been an excellent builder which has been ongoing despite the pandemic.

Cross country has temporarily been rescheduled to resume competition on Jan. 25 according to the latest announcement made by the CIF. At present, the team works out two days a week for an hour in the area around the Fair Street campus.

In the final cross country competition at the VVAL league meet at Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa, Sullivan finished 15th out of the top 35 point scorers from all of the competing schools.

“She is a good athlete,” explained Johnson. “We have already gotten some feelers from some small colleges expressing interest in her.”

Franklin echoed the praise for his cross country runner. “She could be our second best runner this year if it ever gets under way,” he said. “She is very grounded and humble. Kali is easy to work with. She could have qualified for the meet of champions in all three running events. She is that good.”