Callan Tournament loaded with basketball talent

Casa Grande’s Brett Callan Memorial Tournament puts the word “Annual” back in its title this week as it resumes after a year’s hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The year’s layoff hasn’t changed much. The tournament returns with a talent-loaded lineup featuring eight solid teams. All but two participants has a winning record going into the tournament to be played Thursday through Saturday in the Coach Ed Iacopi Gym on the Casa Grande campus. One of those is even and the other is a loss under even against tough competition

The tournament is named in honor of former Casa Grande basketball player Brett Callan who died at age 16 in a car crash in 2004.

This season’s tournament features a potential clash between local rivals Petaluma and host Casa Grande. That could only happen if both either win or lose in Thursday’s first round games. Petaluma faces Urban at 6:30 p.m., followed by Washington from San Francisco against Casa Grande at 8. In other first-round games, St. Patrick-St. Vincent plays Windsor in the tournament opener at 3:30 and West County meets Montgomery at 5.

St. Patrick-St. Vincent makes its Callan Tournament debut as one of the tournament favorites. The Bruins, a Vallejo-based team from the Tri-County Rock League, started their season by hitting triple digits in a 100-49 blowout of Balboa and followed up with an 80-43 romp over West County from the North Bay League and a 65-50 victory over a good Sonoma Valley team from the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Overall, St. Patrick-St. Vincent is 5-1, with its only loss to Brophy College Prep from Phoenix.

Team leaders are Nick Medeiros and Jevon Blackmore.

Windsor will try to slow down the Bruins with a busy Jaguars team that is 4-5 for an early season marked by several games against Vine Valley Athletic League teams. The Jaguars have beaten American Canyon 51-45, Napa 49-40 and lost to Justin-Siena 61-49.

Windsor is led by juniors Finnigan Grace and Jayden Russotti.. Grace is averaging over 19 points per game and Russotti 10. Grace is also the team’s leading rebounder, averaging 5.4 per game.

West County has already played its opening-round opponent, Montgomery, once this season, losing 32-28. Overall, West County is 5-3 on the season. Included in its losses was a 80-43 thumping by St. Patrick-St. Vincent.

Junior Gavin Reid and senior Bucky Strom each scored 10 points in that game. Reid is averaging 17.2 points per game.

Montgomery has put together a solid 7-2 season that includes a come-from-behind 50-49 victory over Petaluma in the season-opener for both teams. The Vikings’ losses were to Monte Vista 42-39 and Arcata 53-49.

The Vikings are led by 6-foot, 8-inch center Nolan Bessire who scored 16 points in the game against Petaluma.

Petaluma is riding high following its win last week in Cardinal Newman’s Rose City Tournament. The Trojans are 4-1 on the season, with the only blemish the one-point loss to Montgomery. Other Rose City wins were over Maria Carrillo 60-35 and Santa Rosa 67-46.

Senior Salim Arikat has emerged as the Petaluma leader in the early going. He was named Most Valuable Player of the Rose City Tournament. Veterans Ryan Giacomini and Cole Garzoli are important contributors as is sophomore Andy Bai.

Urban, Petaluma’s foe in the first round, comes into the game with a solid 5-2 record. Wins for the San Francisco school have come over International 66-60, The Bay School 58-32, Encinal 62-51, St. Joseph Notre Dame 79-53 and San Domenico 62-27. One of the Blues’ losses was to Vintage from the VVAL 66-48.

Washington from San Francisco has been a long-time participant in the Calllan Tournament and one of the most entertaining teams with its fast-paced brand of basketball.

The Eagles fly into their opening-night game against Casa Grande with a 4-2 record.

Washington brings to the tournament a balanced scoring attack led by wing Zion Deloarch who is averaging 10.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Scoring has also come from Justin Chau and Matt Santos. Both are averaging around nine points a game.

Casa Grande enters its tournament with a 2-2 record. After beating Maria Carrillo 59-36 in its opener, Casa won one of three games in a tournament in Palo Alto, defeating Palo Alto 45-42 in the opener, but then losing to Fairfield 58-45 and Alhambra 55-46.

Senior veterans Tory Cain, Brandon Allred and Logan Bailey have led the Gauchos in the early going. All are averaging close to nine points per game. The 6-foot, 6-inch Allred is also averaging 12 rebounds a game.

SV WINTER CLASSIC

St. Vincent will host its first Winter Classic Tournament Friday and Saturday, featuring both varsity and junior varsity teams from Point Arena, Elite, Apostles Lutheran and the host Mustangs.

The tournament will be a round-robbin affair with each team playing two games.

St. Vincent’s varsity will play Credo at 8 p.m. Friday and Point Arena at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Mustang junior varsity plays Credo at 6:30 Friday and Point Arena at 6 p.m. Saturday.