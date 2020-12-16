Campbell home brightens season in more ways than one

For more than two decades the Campbell family has been brightening the holiday season with its home on Wallenberg Way. This season, the Campbells are also using their tradition to aid needy families in two countries.

Noting that many brightly decorated homes include a collection box to help defray the cost of electricity, the Campbells decided to add a collection box to their own display, but with a twist. All money collected is donated to Una Vida, a Petaluma non-profit that not only coordinates help for Petaluma families in need, but also provides assistance to families in the Dominican Republic.

Over the years, the Campbell home has become a must-see holiday destination not only because of its spectacular holiday decorations, but also because of the popularity of Heather, husband Anthony and their two sons, Alex and A.J., both Casa Grande High School graduates.

Heather is a teacher at Casa Grande and head of the popular sports medicine program at the school. She is also athletic trainer for Casa Grande sports teams and the St. Vincent football team. Tony, a UPS employee, is an amateur photographer who provides photos for Casa Grande and St. Vincent players.

It was Heather’s connection to Una Vida founder Lynne Moquete, also a Casa Grande teacher, that led to that organization being chosen to receive gifts from the community funneled through the Campbell donation box.

Sharing Christmas with the community is no easy task. Anthony and Alex did the upstairs work, putting the lights on the roof, but much of the other decorating was left to Heather.

“It took me four or five full Saturdays, plus every day after school,” she said. “Every year we get cards and thank-you notes, but seeing the smiles makes it all worthwhile.” She added that she also enjoys meeting the people as they cruise by, many repeat gazers and many among her friends in education and sports, including many former students and athletes she has helped in the classroom and on the field.

She said, there has been a steady stream of people despite the COVID-19 pandemic, although there have been some changes. “We don’t see as many people getting out of their cars as in the past,” she said. “We don’t see as many people getting into the red sleigh to have their picture taken.”