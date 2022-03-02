Cardinal Newman girls defeat Palo Alto in state playoffs

It’s hard to forget a game that got away.

For the Cardinal Newman High School girls basketball team, the sting of falling to Bishop O’Dowd in the opening round of the North Coast Section Open Division playoffs is fresh, and that memory resurfaced a little bit on Tuesday night as Palo Alto started to crawl back early in the fourth quarter of the CIF Northern California Division I playoff opener.

But this game didn’t become a repeat of what happened a little more than a week ago, thanks in part to a 17-point second half from Cardinals senior Reese Searcy.

The seventh-seeded Cardinals (23-5) allowed Palo Alto to whittle down a 10-point lead to just two points in the second half but used big shots from Searcy to regain their foothold and win 58-46, setting up a matchup against No. 2 seed St. Mary’s of Stockton on Thursday.

Cardinal Newman coach Monica Mertle said when the 10th-seeded Vikings clawed back late in the contest, she called her team back to the sideline to reorganize, and the timeout with 7:15 left worked.

“Instead, we made plays and we got that separation back,” Mertle said. “So I think we showed some growth and maturity from our section-opening experience.”

Searcy came out of the break and hit a 3-pointer. Palo Alto then hit a shot to get the game back within three points.

Searcy hit another 3. She finished with 22 points.

“I feel like I was just ready to throw the first punch, because we were going back and forth there for a while,” Searcy said. “… trying to keep my composure and letting the game come to me was my main thing.”

Mertle said Searcy’s experience helped lead the offensive charge during the contest.

“Reese, you can really see it on the offensive side with some of the plays she made,” Mertle said.

Mertle also credited Ari Johnson with shutting things down for Palo Alto on defense. Johnson recorded a nice block on one of the Vikings’ final shots of the contest.

“Ari, you can see it with some of the rebounds she got,” Mertle said. “They were just determined not to lose.”

According to Searcy, she’s come around to being a leader.

“In the beginning of the season, it was really hard to navigate,” she said. “There’s a lot of pressure because I’m a perfectionist. … It was hard to navigate … keeping my composure and letting it come to me is what I’ve leaned on, more so.”

The Cardinals led by seven points after one quarter and kicked it up to a 14-point advantage at the half. Abbie Mullins had 17 points including 5 3-pointers, three of which came in the first quarter.

Searcy said the Cardinals came out Tuesday night ready to play four full quarters.

“In the past few games, we’ve had trouble playing four good quarters,” she said. “Like (we would play) two good quarters and one full half, but we were focusing in the past few weeks on stringing it all together and finishing the game.”

Cardinal Newman scored 14 points in the first and third quarters and 15 points in the second and fourth quarters. The team hit 12 3-pointers, including one each from Julia Brunetti and Kate Schat.