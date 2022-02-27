Cardinal Newman hands St. Vincent its first softball loss

Cardinal Newman rallied for five runs in the top of the fourth inning en route to a 6-1 non-league win over host St. Vincent on the Mustangs’ softball diamond Friday afternoon.

The Cardinals took advantage of plays that St. Vincent could have made, but didn’t make, to bring Tori Leighton to the plate, and she delivered a booming three-run homer over the left field fence to give the contest a much different tone. The visitors held on the rest of the way behind the pitching of freshman Callie Howard to even their early season record at 1-1.

Howard had terrific control throughout the game after yielding a single run to the Mustangs in the first inning. It took the young pitcher only 12 pitches to run through the Mustang lineup in the final three frames and end the contest.

The seventh frame was an easy one for Cardinal Newman with only five pitches yielding weak infield ground balls to end it.

Paytin Salfi had four hits for the winning Cardinals who finished 8-11 in the partial season in 2021.

In the first frame, St. Vincent appeared ready to win the second game of back-to-back opponents from the North Bay League Oak Division.

The Mustangs got consecutive doubles from shortstop Kat Cespedes and catcher Maddy DelLaMontanya to take an early 1-0 advantage. An infield out cut short the rally with runners at second and third base. The double down the left field line off the bat of DeLaMontanya was the hardest hit ball of the afternoon for St. Vincent as it was held in check the rest of the way.

St. Vincent is scheduled to travel to St. Helena on Tuesday to continue non-league play.

It was an historic game for St. Vincent as the Mustangs played at home for the first time in the post coach Don Jensen era. The highly respected and successful mentor has been replaced by Morgan Selmi as head coach with help from assistants Ursyla Baumgarten and Hannah Sarlatte. The three young coaches were all together on Jensen’s 2013 North Coast Division winning team.

The best defensive play of the afternoon was turned in by sophomore center fielder Vanessa Rios who backpedaled quick enough to snare a line drive over her head and ticketed for the center field fence.

The win by the Cardinals evened the early season record of both clubs at 1-1. Cardinal Newman dropped a 12-3 decision to the heavy hitting Petaluma Trojans while St. Vincent traveled to Sebastopol where it surprised West County 4-2. Pitcher Sophia Skubic tossed a strong outing for the Mustangs in the season opener. Both runs by West County were unearned. Cespedes had two hits for the winners while DeLa Montanya added a double. Maddie and Izzy Badagia both contributed RBI hits for the Mustangs.